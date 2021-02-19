COVID-19 vaccination site at Doraville MARTA station opens Feb. 19

Share









Decatur, GA – The DeKalb County Board of Health, in partnership with DeKalb County Government and the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA), are teaming up to provide a COVID-19 vaccination site at Doraville Station on the Gold Line, with plans to expand to Indian Creek Station on the Blue Line as the vaccine becomes more widely available, a press release says.

The vaccination site, located at 6000 New Peachtree Rd., Doraville, 30340, will replace the Board of Health’s current COVID-19 vaccination site in the BrandsMart USA parking lot and opens Friday, Feb. 19 at 8:30 a.m.

Individuals with appointments on Friday and future dates for the BrandsMart USA site should now come to the Doraville Station site.

Eligible Georgia residents with a verified appointment may take MARTA or drive to the site located in the parking deck at Doraville rail station to receive their vaccine from DeKalb County Board of Health medical professionals and volunteers. Georgia remains in Phase 1A+ of the vaccine rollout, which includes healthcare workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, adults aged 65 and older and caregivers, and law enforcement, firefighters, and first responders.

“MARTA is proud to again partner with DeKalb County to offer convenient COVID-19 resources,” said MARTA General Manager and CEO Jeffrey Parker. “The COVID testing site at Brookhaven Station has been busy and remains open for those needing a test. This large vaccination site at Doraville, also along the Gold Line, will start by providing life-saving inoculations to our essential workers and the most vulnerable in our communities, and expand as the vaccine rollout progresses.”

“DeKalb County has enjoyed a long partnership with MARTA and this vaccination site is conveniently located so our residents may take MARTA or drive to receive their shots,” said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. “This set up at Doraville rail station is not only easily accessible by transit, it’s more secure for our county medical professionals who are working virtually ‘round the clock to protect the health of DeKalb County residents.”

The Doraville Station COVID-19 vaccination site will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. until noon. Short-term parking is free at Doraville Station and there will be prominent signs directing people to two large tents where the shots will be administered. Masks are required to be worn.

Additionally, COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to the DeKalb County Board of Health for this week continued to be delayed due to the winter weather systems impacting a major portion of the United States. These deliveries continue to be held until they can safely get through the supply chain.

As a result of this delay, second dose Moderna vaccinations, scheduled for Friday and Saturday at our vaccination sites in Doraville and Stonecrest, will need to be rescheduled. Individuals with appointments are being contacted via email and phone regarding this situation and will be informed of their new appointment date once it becomes available. First doses of Pfizer vaccinations for scheduled individuals are still being given on Friday and Saturday.

For eligibility, to make an appointment and to learn more about the vaccine visit https://www.dekalbhealth.net/covid-19-vaccine/. For MARTA rail and bus schedules and COVID requirements on the transit system visit www.itsmarta.com.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.