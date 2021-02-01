LOADING

Type to search

COVID-19 variant detected in DeKalb County

Decaturish updates

COVID-19 variant detected in DeKalb County

Dan Whisenhunt Feb 1, 2021
DeKalb County Georgia. Source: Google Maps.
Share

DeKalb County, GA — A new and potentially more lethal version of the COVID-19 virus has been detected in DeKalb County, according to the state Department of Public Health.

“The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is confirming there are now 19 cases of COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 identified in Georgia,” the Department of Public Health announced. “This is the same variant discovered in the U.K. and in several other countries and U.S. states. So far, no other COVID-19 variants have been identified in Georgia.”

The B.1.1.7 cases were found in individuals age 15 to 61, including eight males and 11 females. The cases were detected in the following counties:

– Carroll

– Cherokee

– Clayton

– Cobb

 -DeKalb

– Douglas

– Fulton

– Gwinnett

– Paulding

“DPH is working to identify close contacts of the individuals, and will monitor them closely,” the Health Department said.

According to the BBC, the variant discovered in the U.K. may be more lethal than the original virus.

“Previous work suggests the new variant spreads between 30% and 70% faster than others, and there are hints it is about 30% more deadly,” the BBC reported. “For example, with 1,000 60-year-olds infected with the old variant, 10 of them might be expected to die. But this rises to about 13 with the new variant.”

Fortunately, it appears the COVID-19 vaccines available are just as effective against this variant.

“The CDC has said this U.K. variant is likely to be the dominant strain in the U.S. by sometime in March,” Georgia DPH Commissioner Kathleen E. Toomey said. “We must ensure we are taking every precaution right now to prevent transmission of COVID and to avoid a surge in hospitalizations and loss of life.”

The measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are effective for both the original virus and variant. Those measures include wearing a mask, maintaining social distance, frequent handwashing, avoiding large gatherings and getting a COVID vaccine when you are eligible.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus