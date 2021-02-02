CSD reports 14 cases of COVID-19 since schools reopened, 10 involving elementary schools

Share









This story has been updated.

Decatur, GA — According to records provided by City Schools of Decatur and an email provided by a parent, there have been at least 14 cases of COVID-19 reported since schools reopened to pre-k through fifth grade students on Jan. 19.

In four instances, the cases did not involve elementary schools. Three of those cases involved Decatur High School and one case involved the Wilson Support Center, CSD’s central office.

The most recent case, at Clairemont Elementary, hasn’t been posted on the CSD COVID-19 reporting dashboard. There’s typically a lag between parents being notified and the numbers appearing on the dashboard. Decaturish learned about that case when a parent sent Decaturish an email the school sent to parents. A spokesperson for CSD said the most recent case at Clairemont involves a student.

Here are summaries of 13 of the 14 of the cases reported by City Schools of Decatur since Jan. 19.

– On February 1, a person at Wilson Center was identified as a confirmed positive COVID-19 case. The isolation period for this individual runs from January 29 through February 7. Quarantine periods for two other individuals identified as close contacts run from January 28 through February 7, but vary by individual due to differing dates of interaction.

– On January 31, a student at Talley was identified as a confirmed positive COVID-19 case. The isolation period for this individual runs from January 29 through February 7. No additional quarantine periods were required with this case.

– On January 30, a student at DHS was identified as a confirmed positive COVID-19 case. The isolation period for this individual runs from January 29 through February 7. No additional quarantine periods were required with this case.

– On January 28, an employee at Clairemont was identified as a confirmed positive COVID-19 case. The isolation period for this individual runs from January 27 through February 5. Quarantine periods for 12 other individuals identified as close contacts run from January 26 through February 4.

– On January 27, a student at DHS (extracurricular) was identified as a confirmed positive COVID-19 case. The isolation period for this individual runs from January 27 through February 5. Quarantine periods for 16 other individuals identified as close contacts run from January 26 through February 4.

– On January 27, a student at ECLC was identified as a confirmed positive COVID-19 case. The isolation period for this individual runs from January 27 through February 5. Quarantine periods for 10 other individuals identified as close contacts run from January 27 through February 5.

– On January 27, a student at Glennwood was identified as a confirmed positive COVID-19 case. The isolation period for this individual runs from January 25 through February 3. Quarantine periods for 11 other individuals identified as close contacts run from January 26 through February 5, but vary by individual due to differing dates of interaction.

– On January 27, an employee at Talley was identified as a confirmed positive COVID-19 case. The isolation period for this individual runs from January 25 through February 3. No additional quarantine periods were required with this case.

– On January 25, a student at DHS was identified as a confirmed positive COVID-19 case. The isolation period for this individual runs from January 21 through January 30. Quarantine periods for six other individuals identified as close contacts run from January 22 through February 4, but vary by individual due to differing dates of interaction.

– On January 25, an employee at Talley was identified as a confirmed positive COVID-19 case. The isolation period for this individual runs from January 25 through February 3. Quarantine periods for 14 other individuals identified as close contacts run from January 27 through February 5.

– On January 25, an employee at Renfroe was identified as a confirmed positive COVID-19 case. The isolation period for this individual runs from January 19 through January 28. Quarantine periods for six other individuals identified as close contacts run from January 22 through January 31.

– On January 22, a student at Talley was identified as a confirmed positive COVID-19 case. The isolation period for this individual runs from January 20 through January 29. Quarantine periods for 43 other individuals identified as close contacts run from January 20 through January 29.

– On January 20, an employee at ECLC was identified as a confirmed positive COVID-19 case. The isolation period for this individual runs from January 16 through January 25. Quarantine periods for two other individuals identified as close contacts run from January 15 through January 29, but vary by individual due to differing dates of interaction.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.