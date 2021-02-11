LOADING

CVS now offering vaccine appointments at 12 stores in Georgia starting Feb. 12

COVID-19

Dan Whisenhunt Feb 11, 2021
DeKalb County Board of Health R.N. Sheila Alexander examines a syringe of COVID-19 vaccine she has drawn up to administer to a frontline worker at the T. O. Vinson Health Center Auditorium on Winn Way in Decatur on Dec. 31, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Atlanta, GA — Drugstore chain CVS is now offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Georgia.

CVS will begin accepting appointments on Feb. 12, Gov. Brian Kemp’s office announced. But most of the Atlanta area locations have already been booked as of Thursday evening, Feb. 11, according to the CVS website.

Image obtained via CVS.com

Decaturish has contacted Kemp’s office asking for clarification about whether more appointments will open up on Feb. 12.

“Public-private partnerships have been critical to our vaccination efforts here in Georgia, helping to ensure long-term care facility residents and staff along with those in our priority populations have access to the vaccine,” Kemp said in a press release. “With limited supply and increasing demand, we are working diligently to administer the vaccine to as many Georgians in our Phase 1a+ populations as possible. I am grateful to CVS for their continued partnership in those efforts and look forward to continuing to work together to administer this life-saving vaccine to the people of Georgia.”

Currently, the state is in Phase 1A of its vaccination campaign.

Image obtained from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

“Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS customer service: (800) 746-7287,” the announcement from Kemp’s Office says. “Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided. Vaccine appointments are also available through KrogerPublixIngles, and Walmart. To find more locations and learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit the Georgia Department of Public Health’s website.”

