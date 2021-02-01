Dear Decaturish – In support of Angela Moore for House District 90

Share









Editor’s note: Decaturish invited candidates running for the House District 90 seat to submit up to two letters to the editor in support of their candidacy. Candidates could write one letter on their behalf and send in a letter from a supporter or send in two letters from supporters. All candidates were given this opportunity and the letters being published are the ones received by our deadline. The Feb. 9 election is to fill the House District 90 seat of former state Rep. Pam Stephenson. HD 90 includes parts of DeKalb, Henry and Rockdale Counties.A runoff, if needed, will be held March 9, according to the Secretary of State’s office. The last day to register to vote for the election was Jan. 11. Advance in-person and absentee voting began Jan. 19. For information about advance voting visit DeKalbvotes.com. If you plan to vote on Election Day, find your polling location by visiting the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page.

Dear Decaturish,

Dear constituents of House District 90, my name is Angela Moore. I am a 27-year resident of DeKalb County.

I am seeking to become your next State Representative, because I believe in community involvement and that our district needs to have a Representative that you can be proud of, someone who has a clear and concise road map of keeping our constituents abreast of what is going on under the gold-dome as well as in our community which is something we have not had in a very long time.

I will be that representative that will be present.

I am a mother, auntie-mom, grandmother, and a premier foster parent. I am also a small business owner and has been awarded accolades from the Governor of the state of Georgia as well as the Georgia Secretary of State and the Georgia General Assembly for my community involvement throughout the years.

I am energized about education and helping to bolster our children, especially during this trying time of virtual learning. I have an honest passion for our Seniors, Veterans, our Children, and their Education. Small businesses will also be a priority!

I am confident that to form a more perfect union between the three counties and the state of Georgia, you and I together will make an excellent team!

I invite you to visit my website at www.angelamooreforgeorgia.com for more detailed information about me and my campaign to become your next State Representative.

Angela Moore

Candidate for State Representative HD90

