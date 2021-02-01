Dear Decaturish – In support of Ed Williams for House District 90

Share









Editor’s note: Decaturish invited candidates running for the House District 90 seat to submit up to two letters to the editor in support of their candidacy. Candidates could write one letter on their behalf and send in a letter from a supporter or send in two letters from supporters. All candidates were given this opportunity and the letters being published are the ones received by our deadline. The Feb. 9 election is to fill the House District 90 seat of former state Rep. Pam Stephenson. HD 90 includes parts of DeKalb, Henry and Rockdale Counties.A runoff, if needed, will be held March 9, according to the Secretary of State’s office. The last day to register to vote for the election was Jan. 11. Advance in-person and absentee voting began Jan. 19. For information about advance voting visit DeKalbvotes.com. If you plan to vote on Election Day, find your polling location by visiting the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page.

Dear Decaturish,

I wholeheartedly support Dr. Ed Williams as a candidate for State Representative District 90. District 90 covers parts of DeKalb, Henry, and Rockdale Counties. My reasons for supporting Ed are many, including:

– As a long-term community advocate, Ed has recognized quality of life issues, and has consistently identified and actively worked to successfully implement viable, long-term solutions for our citizens and neighborhoods.

– As an educator, he investigates inequities, informs citizens of their rights and responsibilities, and works to improve conditions via educational, procedural and legal remedies.

– As a leader, Dr. Williams works with other advocates, community leaders, elected and appointed leaders and citizens for the collective good of the community. As an individual he does not hesitate to not only call out wrong whenever and wherever he sees it, but also to actively seek remedy.

Dr. Williams has made many contributions to the community including some of the more significant ones below:

– Worked closely with Representative Viola Davis to draft modifications to DeKalb Ethics Referendum which DeKalb voters then overwhelmingly passed into law.

– Currently, Dr. Williams has a court case pending against MARTA to have 70 bus routes restored that were discontinued without a public hearing and board vote. Bus riders throughout metro who depend on MARTA to get to and from work were put at a disadvantage when MARTA discontinued the routs.

– Currently, Ed has another court case pending against MARTA’s extension of the local percent retail sales tax beyond the previously approved August 2021 date.

– When DeKalb County’s Board of Directors violated the Opens Meeting Act by voting to give themselves a large raise without prior legal notification to citizens, Dr. Williams successfully sued DeKalb County BOD.

– Spearhead efforts for responsible cityhood legislation.

– Alongside many organizations and individuals, fought long and hard for equitable pay raises for DeKalb County Public Safety employees.

Dr. Williams is a man of character, commitment, and conviction. I believe his integrity, hard work, knowledge, experience, leadership, and passion will serve us well in the GA House.

– Peggy Hobdy

Dear Decaturish,

I am submitting this letter to express my support for Mr. Ed Williams, a candidate running for House District 90 which covers parts of DeKalb, Rockdale and Henry counties.

I believe that Ed possesses the qualities that make him the perfect candidate to hold this house district seat. I have known Ed for many years and have seen and felt his passion as a community advocate. Ed has demonstrated and has proven time and time again that he has what it takes to be the legislator leading the charge for HD 90.

I have watched and listened to this young man when speaking on several occasions, (i.e., Dekalb County government meetings, organizational meetings, and at quite a few community meetings), and we have worked on some of the same projects which has allowed me to get to know him better and understand his desire to do what is in the best interest of the people and this County both morally and ethically.

When I heard that Ed was running for this legislative seat, I immediately contacted him to see how I could support his campaign. Ed has shown that he is a man of integrity and has the skills, educational background and experience in governmental affairs in which is necessary to fill this seat.

I want to encourage all the residents of HD 90 to vote for Ed, not only will he bring good government, but I also know he will make you proud!

– Cheryl Moore-Mathis

