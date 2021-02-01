Dear Decaturish – In support of Joel Thibodeaux for House District 90

Share









Editor’s note: Decaturish invited candidates running for the House District 90 seat to submit up to two letters to the editor in support of their candidacy. Candidates could write one letter on their behalf and send in a letter from a supporter or send in two letters from supporters. All candidates were given this opportunity and the letters being published are the ones received by our deadline. The Feb. 9 election is to fill the House District 90 seat of former state Rep. Pam Stephenson. HD 90 includes parts of DeKalb, Henry and Rockdale Counties.A runoff, if needed, will be held March 9, according to the Secretary of State’s office. The last day to register to vote for the election was Jan. 11. Advance in-person and absentee voting began Jan. 19. For information about advance voting visit DeKalbvotes.com. If you plan to vote on Election Day, find your polling location by visiting the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page.

Dear Decaturish,

I have been a resident of DeKalb County for over thirty years and a lifelong resident of the State of Georgia.

I have seen many instances of success and quite frankly some of failure among those who have been elected to represent the citizenry. I am pleased to know that Mr. Joel Thibodeaux is campaigning to represent the citizens in the 90th House District of the Georgia Legislature. While I know that the field of candidates is certainly competitive, Mr. Thibodeaux stands out and I enthusiastically endorse him in his quest to represent the citizens of the 90th House District.

He has a passion for the best interests of the citizens and has ideals that he can certainly deliver upon. While making this endorsement solely as a private citizen, I have become familiar with Mr. Thibodeaux in my capacity as the Sr. Director of Economic Development for the City of Stonecrest, Georgia.

I know that Mr. Thibodeaux will provide excellent representation that will make citizens of the 90th District proud.

Sincerely, Clarence Boone

