Decatur Police Chief Mike Booker will retire in April after 30 years with the police department

Decatur, GA — Decatur Police Chief Mike Booker will retire in April after serving more than 30 years in the police department and 15 as chief, the city of Decatur announced.

Booker has served as a patrol officer, field training officer, patrol supervisor, an investigator, a supervisor over the criminal investigations division, an instructor, a patrol division commander and as a deputy police chief before being promoted to his current role in June 2006.

He joined the department in 1990.

Deputy Chief Scott Richards will serve as the Acting Police Chief while the City conducts a recruitment process, according to City Manager Andrea Arnold.

“It has been an honor and privilege to have worked with so many outstanding and professional officers during my career,” Booker said. “They are some of the most dedicated and salt of the earth people that I have ever met. I have also been fortunate to have worked with and for many Decatur employees over the past 30 years. I am so thankful and appreciative of the members of this community and the partnerships and friendships that we have developed over the years. They have definitely helped make our department what it is today.”

Here’s the full announcement from the city of Decatur:

