Decatur Police release photo of vehicle involved in hit-and-run crash that injured pedestrian

Share









Decatur, GA — A hit-and-run driver struck a pedestrian in a crosswalk on Monday afternoon, Feb. 22, and police need the public’s help finding the suspect.

Police have released photos of the SUV involved in the incident.

“If you have any information in this case please contact Inv. Hensel at 678-553-6687 or mark.hensel@decaturga.com. Additionally, you can contact Crime Stopper Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477 and remain anonymous,” Sgt. John Bender said.

Sgt. John Bender said police were dispatched to the intersection of Commerce Drive in Swanton Way at 3:53 p.m. on Feb. 22. They were responding to a call about a crash involving a pedestrian.

Bender said the “investigation revealed a pedestrian was crossing Commerce Drive in the designated crosswalk at the intersection. A white SUV driven by a female was turning southbound onto Commerce Drive from Swanton Way. The SUV struck the pedestrian in the crosswalk then fled the scene southbound on Commerce Drive. ”

The pedestrian was transported to a hospital for treatment, but their condition is unknown.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.