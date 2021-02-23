Decatur Police search for hit-and-run driver that struck pedestrian on Commerce Drive

LOADING

Crime and public safety Decatur

Dan Whisenhunt Feb 23, 2021
Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur, GA — A hit-and-run driver struck a pedestrian in a crosswalk on Monday afternoon and police need the public’s help finding the suspect.

Sgt. John Bender said police were dispatched to the intersection of Commerce Drive in Swanton Way at 3:53 p.m. on Feb. 22. They were responding to a call about a crash involving a pedestrian.

Bender said the “investigation revealed a pedestrian was crossing Commerce Drive in the designated crosswalk at the intersection. A white SUV driven by a female was turning southbound onto Commerce Drive from Swanton Way. The SUV struck the pedestrian in the crosswalk then fled the scene southbound on Commerce Drive. ”

The pedestrian was transported to a hospital for treatment, but their condition is unknown.

“If you have any information in this case please contact the Decatur Police Department at 404-373-6551 or you can contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 and remain anonymous,” Bender said.

No other details about the case were available.

Here’s a photo from the scene of the crash:

A photo from the scene of the Feb. 22 pedestrian crash. Photo provided to Decaturish.

