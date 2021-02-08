Decatur Schools to consider paying for rapid COVID-19 testing for symptomatic students and staff

Share









Decatur, GA — City Schools of Decatur will hold its regular School Board meeting on Feb. 9, and one of the items up for consideration involves deploying rapid COVID-19 tests for symptomatic students and staff.

There will be a closed-door executive session at 5:30 p.m. to discuss legal and personnel matters. The regular meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. To view the meeting via Zoom, click here.

Pre-k through fifth grade students returned to in-person learning on Jan. 19. According to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, more than 20 COVID-19 cases have been reported by the district, though a recent press release from the district says that most of the cases the district has uncovered were contracted outside of school.

The regular meeting agenda includes a Fiscal Year 2021 budget adjustment to account for the impact of COVID-19 on school district finances.

“COVID -19 continues to negatively impact the district’s FY2021 budget,” the summary of the agenda item says. “The following budget amendments are being recommended. The recommended budget amendments will reduce supplies and equipment by $1.1 million and increase salaries, FICA , and supplies by approximately $438,974. The unassigned fund balance will increase from 6.4% to 7.3%, which will allow the district to maintain the target range of 4% – 15% based upon annual budgeted expenditures.”

One of those amendments concerns COVID-19 testing.

“In order to provide for point-of-care testing of symptomatic students and staff in our school health clinics, we have explored various testing options,” the agenda says. “We have selected BinaxNOW COVID-19 AgCards to be procured from Abbott. The tests will be administered by school personnel and will provide results in 15 minutes. The minimum purchase is 10,000 tests at a rate of $5 per test. If we determine all of the tests are not needed for symptomatic testing, we will explore the possibility of using them for surveillance testing and/or partnering with another school district or agency to purchase some of the tests.”

The expected cost to the district is $50,000 for the current fiscal year.

Here is the full memo on the proposed budget amendment attached to the Feb. 9 School Board meeting agenda:

Other items on the agenda for Feb. 9 are:

– A discussion of the Fiscal Year 2022 budget

– A district improvement plan

– A board newsletter

To see the full agenda, with supporting documentation, click here.

