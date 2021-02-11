Decatur Square will host ice skating event on Valentine’s Day weekend

Share









Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur is hosting its first ever “Skate on the Square” event this weekend.

The event will be held Friday, Feb. 12, through Sunday, Feb. 14 on the Square, located at 101 East Court Square, Decatur, GA. Admission is $15 per person for one hour of skating and its free for children 3 and under. Skates are included. Due to COVID-19 precautions space is limited and masks are required during skating.

To purchase tickets, click here. Skating times are:

– Friday, Feb. 12: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

– Saturday, Feb. 13: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

– Sunday, Feb. 14: Noon to 8 p.m.

Here are some of the other COVID-19 safety measures that will be in place during this event:

– Touchless ticketing: Online purchases only, must purchase in advance of rink entry. Timed entry and contact-less check-in.

– Fewer skaters allowed on the ice to maintain social distancing.

– Hospital-grade disinfection throughout the day at all primary touch points.

– Skates sanitized upon every use with hospital-grade disinfectant.

– All staff will be screened and wearing masks.

– Hands-free sanitizer will be available along with a hand washing station.

– Skate times limited to 60 minutes to maintain rink capacity and social distancing.

For additional details or questions, contact jacqueline.moore@decaturga.com.

