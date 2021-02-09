Decatur Strategic Plan 202 session on Climate Change scheduled for Feb. 11

Share









Decatur, GA – The fourth and final 202 Zoom session is scheduled for 6 p.m., Feb. 11, a press release says.

The final session is focused on Climate Change.

The 202 sessions are part of the city of Decatur’s Strategic Plan update.

“Our Strategic Plan is the basis for how we see and respond to challenges and opportunities headed our way,” the city of Decatur’s Destination: 2030 website says. “It requires us to think together about how we want Decatur to adapt to change. What emerges from the process will be a guide for planning our priorities, policies, and projects for the next 10 years.”

The Strategic Plan update began in December 2019, but was interrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Strategic Planning process is open to any and all who live here, work here, worship, play or shop here, or otherwise feel connected to the City of Decatur,” the Destination: 2030 website says.

The 202 sessions drill down on the input provided during the Citizen Roundtables and the Virtual Forums. The overriding question for the process: What does successful policy-making for the next decade look like in a community of 25,000 in a metro area of six million?

Interested participants can get involved by registering here.

The presentation and discussion format include hearing from a panel of speakers and breaking into small groups. If you missed the small group discussions and introductory presentations during the previous 202 sessions, check out the recap videos at decatur2030.com/the- decatur-202s/ .

Previous 202 sessions included:

– Equity and Racial Justice

– Transportation and Mobility

– Housing

