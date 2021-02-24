DeKalb Board of Health resumes second dose of COVID-19 vaccines following weather delay

Share









DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County Board of Health on Feb. 23 announced that it will resume administering second doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday. Feb. 24.

The second doses have been delayed for several days due to winter weather conditions in other parts of the country. The weather disrupted supply chains.

Here’s the full announcement from the DeKalb County Board of Health:

Board of Health to Begin Second Dose Moderna Vaccination for Individuals Affected by Last Week’s Weather-Related Shipment Delays DECATUR, Ga. – The DeKalb County Board of Health received a portion of its Moderna shipment originally delayed by winter weather in other areas of the country last week. The Board of Health will resume administration of Moderna second doses on Wednesday. For individuals scheduled for second dose last week: – Wednesday, February 17, appointments must go to the site of their first dose tomorrow, at their originally scheduled time or anytime between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. – Thursday, February 18, appointments must go to the site of their first dose this Thursday, at their originally scheduled time or anytime between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Individuals previously scheduled for the Board of Health’s former BrandsMart USA vaccination site should now go to the Doraville MARTA station, located at 6000 New Peachtree Rd. in Doraville, for their second dose. If either return option is not permissible, please contact the DeKalb County Board of Health’s COVID-19 Call Center at (404) 294-3700, Option 1, for further accommodations. Individuals affected by last week’s delay are also being notified via e-mail and phone. As the Board of Health receives additional doses later this week, details regarding additional rescheduling plans will be released at that time. Georgians that have not received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine now have the option of pre-registering for the COVID-19 vaccine at myvaccinegeorgia.com. Even if individuals are not yet eligible, they can sign up and receive updates about eligibility. Vaccine appointments secured through this website will be administered by the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS). The closest mega site for DeKalb County residents is at the Delta Flight Museum, located near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. For more information and answers to frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-357-0169.

