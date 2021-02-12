DeKalb County opens online grant applications for people seeking eviction

Share









Decatur, GA – DeKalb County renters and landlords affected financially by the pandemic can apply for relief beginning today, Feb. 12, a press release says.

Starting at 9 a.m., tenants and landlords can apply for financial assistance by completing an application at www.dekalbcountyga.gov/renthelp and submitting supporting documents to renthelp@dekalbcountyga.gov .

Additionally, renters and landlords can get assistance and more information by calling 404-371-3201 beginning 9 a.m. on Friday.

Earlier this week, DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond announced the receipt of a $21 million grant from the Federal Emergency Rental Assistance program and the formation of the DeKalb Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition (TLAC) comprised of public and nonprofit partners. The coalition will provide financial relief to DeKalb renters threatened by eviction and landlords facing revenue losses—both due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are encouraging families who are having difficulty paying rent to apply for the support and assistance provided by the TLAC,” CEO Thurmond said. “Landlords also can apply because we recognize that landlords are losing significant rental income.”

Partners in the TLAC rental assistance program with the county include:

– DeKalb County Magistrate Court

– DeKalb County Clerk of State and Magistrate Courts

– DeKalb County Marshal’s Office

– Atlanta Legal Aid

– Goodwill of North Georgia

“My office is ready with 10 people who will be answering phones and emails so that we can process these applications expeditiously,” said Javoyne Hicks, DeKalb County clerk of State and Magistrate Courts. “To apply for the help, residents will need to submit various documentation such as copy of the lease agreement, rental payments made, unemployment documentation, and other documentation that indicates risk of homelessness.”

The TLAC rent relief program will provide financial assistance to eligible households for the payment of rent, rent arrearage, utilities, utility arrearage and other housing costs incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An owner or landlord renting to an eligible household may apply on behalf of the tenant.

The program is designed to assist eligible families that have an annual family income of 80 percent of the median income for DeKalb County. Annual family income limits are:

– Family of one: $46,350

– Family of two: $52,950

– Family of three: $59,550

– Family of four: $66,150

