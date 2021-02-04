DeKalb expands training grants for job seekers

Share









Decatur, GA — DeKalb County has allocated $1 million to provide one-time grants of up to $1,500 for eligible students to cover living expenses, including mortgage assistance, food, transportation and utilities, a press release says.

In December 2020, DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond announced the Dislocated Workers’ Career Pathway Initiative funded with some of the county’s federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) monies.

The redesigned program has been expanded to now provide one-time grants using a tiered system with three grant award amounts of $1,500, $1,000 or $500 for eligible students. The eligibility criteria have been expanded to include more DeKalb residents in a broader range of training opportunities.

To date, approximately 450 students have enrolled in the initiative, with top three programs being healthcare, information technology and commercial driver’s license.

Under Tier 1, DeKalb County residents are eligible for a $1,500 grant if they meet the following criteria:

– Are 18 years old and older

– Lost their job due to COVID-19

– Enrolled in a high-demand occupational training program at a state eligible training provider after March 7, 2020

Under Tier 2, DeKalb County residents are eligible for a $1,000 grant if they meet the following criteria:

– Are 18 years old and older

– Lost their job due to COVID-19

– Enrolled in any occupational training program at any accredited or non-accredited college or institution after March 7, 2020

Under Tier 3, DeKalb County residents are eligible for a $500 grant if they meet the following criteria:

– Are 18 years old and older

– Lost their job due to COVID-19

– Enrolled in professional development courses or a GED program after March 7, 2020

DeKalb County residents can apply for the DeKalb Career Pathway Initiative grants by visiting www.worksourcedekalb.org.

For more information on this initiative, as well as other DeKalb County COVID-19 related resources, please contact Chanell Davis at 404-687-3400 or email at dwprogram@dekalbcountyga.gov.

