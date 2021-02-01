LOADING

DeKalb teachers protest returning to classrooms

COVID-19 Metro ATL

DeKalb teachers protest returning to classrooms

Decaturish.com Feb 1, 2021
Teachers led by the Organization of DeKalb Educators held signs along Commerce Drive in front of the DeKalb Department of Health on Saturday, Jan. 30. Photo by Sara Amis
By Sara Amis, contributor 

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County teachers led by the Organization of DeKalb Educators held signs along Commerce Drive in front of the DeKalb Department of Health on Saturday, Jan. 30.

Teachers are protesting plans for teachers to return to school buildings on Feb. 3. The DeKalb County School District has not yet announced when students would return to class. Schools have been virtual since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They plan another protest in front of the DeKalb County School District offices on Mountain Industrial on Monday afternoon.

In a recent email to the DeKalb County Schools community, Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris, noted that other districts around the country have returned to in-person learning.

“As I’ve stated before, school districts across the nation are making tough decisions on returning to face-to-face learning.,” she wrote. “And now, President Joe Biden has prioritized returning to school in his first 100-days plan. I recognize that some of our teachers and staff member still have concerns and fears about returning to face-to-face learning in the midst of a pandemic. However, with the District implementing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s mitigation strategies to further reduce the level of risk of COVID-19 introduction and transmission inside the school, we believe a safe, seamless and secure plan to return to the classroom for both our employees and our students can occur.”

To read the full story on the Tucker Observer, click here.

