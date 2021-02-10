Dish Dive in Kirkwood will close on Feb. 14

Share









Atlanta, GA — Dish Dive, a restaurant that opened its doors in 2014, has announced it is shutting down for good.

In a Facebook post, the company said its last day of service will be Feb. 14.

The company did not provide a reason for going out of business. Dish Dive’s owner is Jeff Myers and the restaurant is located at 2233 College Avenue. The space was small, seating about 21 people. Myers is also a DJ who was one of the founders of The Sound Table in Atlanta. The restaurant has been described as “adorable and affordable.”

Despite the pandemic, Meyers sounded upbeat in an interview with the Atlanta Journal Constitution in November. He told the AJC, “The experiment that I created is working, because it’s still sustainable. People still want to eat. That’s a good thing. And we’re still having fun.”

But the AJC also noted the pandemic forced Meyers to lay off most of his employees.

