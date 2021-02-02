F.AVE case raises Decatur school district’s COVID-19 case count

Share









This story has been updated.

Decatur, GA — Parents at Fifth Avenue Upper Elementary School received a notification on Feb. 2 that someone at the school tested positive for COVID-19.

That, coupled with an additional case at Talley Street Upper Elementary, brings the number of COVID-19 cases reported by CSD up to at least 16, so far, since schools reopened to pre-k through fifth grade students on Jan. 19.

Earlier today, Decaturish published an article about new case at Clairemont Elementary, and it was initially unclear whether that case involved a student or a staff member. That case hasn’t been uploaded to the CSD COVID-19 reporting dashboard. Likewise, the F.AVE case also has not been reported on the district’s website, but was confirmed via the email sent to parents. There’s a lag between the notifications to parents and the data appearing on the district’s COVID-19 dashboard. A district spokesperson said Tuesday afternoon that the case at Clairemont Elementary involved a student and the case at F.AVE involves a staff member.

Talley Street Upper Elementary has reported five cases, the most of any school in the district. About 75 people have had to quarantine due to exposures there, CSD records show.

Here are the cases that have been uploaded to the school district’s COVID-19 reporting dashboard as of Feb. 2.

– On February 1, a student at Talley was identified as a confirmed positive COVID-19 case. The isolation period for this individual runs from January 28 through February 6. Quarantine periods for 15 other individuals identified as close contacts run from January 28 through February 6.

– On February 1, a person at Wilson Center was identified as a confirmed positive COVID-19 case. The isolation period for this individual runs from January 29 through February 7. Quarantine periods for two other individuals identified as close contacts run from January 28 through February 7, but vary by individual due to differing dates of interaction.

– On January 31, a student at Talley was identified as a confirmed positive COVID-19 case. The isolation period for this individual runs from January 29 through February 7. No additional quarantine periods were required with this case.

– On January 30, a student at DHS was identified as a confirmed positive COVID-19 case. The isolation period for this individual runs from January 29 through February 7. No additional quarantine periods were required with this case.

– On January 28, an employee at Clairemont was identified as a confirmed positive COVID-19 case. The isolation period for this individual runs from January 27 through February 5. Quarantine periods for 12 other individuals identified as close contacts run from January 26 through February 4.

– On January 27, a student at DHS (extracurricular) was identified as a confirmed positive COVID-19 case. The isolation period for this individual runs from January 27 through February 5. Quarantine periods for 16 other individuals identified as close contacts run from January 26 through February 4.

– On January 27, a student at ECLC was identified as a confirmed positive COVID-19 case. The isolation period for this individual runs from January 27 through February 5. Quarantine periods for 10 other individuals identified as close contacts run from January 27 through February 5.

– On January 27, a student at Glennwood was identified as a confirmed positive COVID-19 case. The isolation period for this individual runs from January 25 through February 3. Quarantine periods for 11 other individuals identified as close contacts run from January 26 through February 5, but vary by individual due to differing dates of interaction.

– On January 27, an employee at Talley was identified as a confirmed positive COVID-19 case. The isolation period for this individual runs from January 25 through February 3. No additional quarantine periods were required with this case.

– On January 25, a student at DHS was identified as a confirmed positive COVID-19 case. The isolation period for this individual runs from January 21 through January 30. Quarantine periods for six other individuals identified as close contacts run from January 22 through February 4, but vary by individual due to differing dates of interaction.

– On January 25, an employee at Talley was identified as a confirmed positive COVID-19 case. The isolation period for this individual runs from January 25 through February 3. Quarantine periods for 14 other individuals identified as close contacts run from January 27 through February 5.

– On January 25, an employee at Renfroe was identified as a confirmed positive COVID-19 case. The isolation period for this individual runs from January 19 through January 28. Quarantine periods for six other individuals identified as close contacts run from January 22 through January 31.

– On January 22, a student at Talley was identified as a confirmed positive COVID-19 case. The isolation period for this individual runs from January 20 through January 29. Quarantine periods for 43 other individuals identified as close contacts run from January 20 through January 29.

– On January 20, an employee at ECLC was identified as a confirmed positive COVID-19 case. The isolation period for this individual runs from January 16 through January 25. Quarantine periods for two other individuals identified as close contacts run from January 15 through January 29, but vary by individual due to differing dates of interaction.

