Feb. 6 was COVID-19’s deadliest day in Georgia so far

Atlanta, GA — Statistics reported by the state Department of Public Health show there were 179 COVID-19 deaths reported on Feb. 6, the most daily deaths reported since the start of the pandemic.

The total surpasses the state’s previous deadliest day, Jan. 19, when 166 deaths were reported.

State records show Feb. 6 was also the deadliest day for DeKalb County, with the county reporting 13 deaths from COVID-19.

The state’s current seven-day moving average of COVID-19 deaths is 109.1 down from a high of 118.9 on Jan. 20. The seven-day moving average of deaths in DeKalb County was 6 on Feb. 6, down from 6.1 on Feb. 2.

The state reported 505 cases per 100,000 people over the last two weeks. In DeKalb County, that number is 422 per 100,000 people.

The positivity rate is the percentage of positive results per tests given and in DeKalb County that number is going down. The state’s average COVID-19 positivty rate over the last 14 days is 12 percent as of Feb. 7. In DeKalb County, the average positivity rate is 9.1 percent over the last two weeks. That’s lower than it was on Jan. 7, when the average positivity rate was 14.7 percent.

On Feb. 7, the state Department of Public Health reported a total of 772,978 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 13,326 deaths. The state also reported 168,013 antigen-positive cases and 1,766 probable COVID-19 deaths.

To see the full report from the state Department of Public Health, click here.

The DeKalb County Board of Health is offering COVID-19 testing. To sign up for a test, click here.

Some drugstores such as CVS or Walgreens also offer COVID-19 testing but have varied waiting and result times and particular qualifications for each site. You may also be able to get tested at your doctor’s office.

The state of Georgia has a coronavirus hotline.

According to the Department of Public Health, “If you believe that you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to the novel coronavirus, please contact your primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Please do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or health care facility. Hotline: (844) 442-2681.”

Coronavirus symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure and include:

– Fever

– Cough

– Shortness of breath

The CDC says the following symptoms require emergency medical attention:

– Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

– Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

– New confusion or inability to arouse

– Bluish lips or face

Here are the recommendations on coronavirus prevention from the DeKalb County Board of Health:

– Maintain at least 6 feet of distance from others.

– Wear a mask in public.

– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

– Stay home when you are sick.

– Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

For more information from the Centers for Disease Control, click here.

