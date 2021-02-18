First Christian Church of Decatur hosting mourning event for Georgia COVID deaths

Share









Decatur, GA — First Christian Church of Decatur will be hosting a public display of 15,000 small white flags from February 21 – 28, symbolizing the 15,000 Georgians who have died in one year from COVID-19.

They will be offering space for a Prayer Walk for grief and grieving. The event is co-sponsored by the American Friends Service Society.

On Sunday, Feb. 21 at 3 p.m., they will host a public gathering for the reading of names and prayer, with invited speakers. This is an outdoor event but in case of rain, it will move indoors to the sanctuary where everyone should spread out safely.

Local clergy will be available on the church lawn Feb. 22 – 28, Monday – Friday, at 12 p.m. and/or 5 p.m. for up to 30 minutes for prayer with anyone who would like to join.

Here is the event announcement:

The White Flags of COVID-19 Georgia’s Devastation Where: First Christian Church of Decatur 601 W Ponce de Leon Ave Decatur, GA 30030 When: Planting of Flags Saturday Feb. 20 10AM-noon Prayer gathering outside Sunday, Feb. 21 3PM Prayer led by local pastors12 noon and 5PM Monday, Feb. 22-Sunday, February 28 Contact Person: Rev. Diane Dougherty, ARCWP 678-918-1945 Objective: To raise awareness about the devastation that COVID-19 has caused in the state of Georgia. To create pressure on our local and national leaders to bring real relief to struggling Georgians. Description: A display of white flags representing those who have passed from COVID-19 from Georgia to honor and fight for the memory of those we have lost as we move into 2021. Contact information: Timothy Franzen: TFranzen@afsc.org Reverend Diane Dougherty, doughertyadd@gmail.com 678-918-1945 James Brewer-Calbert Sponsoring organizations: American Friends Service Committee Timothy Franzen: Federation of Christian Ministries-Rev. Diane Dougherty, ARCWP First Christian Church of Decatur, Rev. James Brewer-Calvert-404-378-3621 Diane Dougherty, ARCWP Avondale Estates, GA 30002 678-918-1945 doughertyadd@gmail.com

