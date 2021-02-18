LOADING

First Christian Church of Decatur hosting mourning event for Georgia COVID deaths

Decatur

Decaturish.com Feb 18, 2021
A photo of a similar white flag event held in Piedmont Park. Photo provided by First Christian Church.
Decatur, GA — First Christian Church of Decatur will be hosting a public display of 15,000 small white flags from February 21 – 28, symbolizing the 15,000 Georgians who have died in one year from COVID-19.

They will be offering space for a Prayer Walk for grief and grieving. The event is co-sponsored by the American Friends Service Society.

On Sunday, Feb. 21 at 3 p.m., they will host a public gathering for the reading of names and prayer, with invited speakers. This is an outdoor event but in case of rain, it will move indoors to the sanctuary where everyone should spread out safely.

Local clergy will be available on the church lawn Feb. 22 – 28, Monday – Friday, at 12 p.m. and/or 5 p.m. for up to 30 minutes for prayer with anyone who would like to join.

Here is the event announcement:

The White Flags of  COVID-19

Georgia’s Devastation  

Where:  First Christian Church of Decatur

              601 W Ponce de Leon Ave

             Decatur, GA 30030

When:  Planting of Flags

             Saturday Feb. 20   10AM-noon     

Prayer gathering outside

             Sunday, Feb. 21       3PM  

    Prayer led by local pastors12       noon and 5PM

             Monday, Feb. 22-Sunday, February 28  

Contact Person:  Rev. Diane Dougherty, ARCWP      678-918-1945

Objective: 

To raise awareness about the devastation that COVID-19 has caused in the state of Georgia.

To create pressure on our local and national leaders to bring real relief to struggling Georgians.

Description: 

A display of white flags representing those who have passed from COVID-19 from Georgia to honor and fight for the memory of those we have lost as we move into 2021.

Contact information:

Timothy Franzen: TFranzen@afsc.org

Reverend Diane Dougherty, doughertyadd@gmail.com  678-918-1945

James Brewer-Calbert

Sponsoring organizations:

American Friends Service Committee Timothy Franzen:

Federation of Christian Ministries-Rev. Diane Dougherty, ARCWP

First Christian Church of Decatur, Rev. James Brewer-Calvert-404-378-3621

Diane Dougherty, ARCWP

Avondale Estates, GA 30002

678-918-1945

doughertyadd@gmail.com

