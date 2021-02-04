LOADING

Good Karma Coffee House in Avondale Estates closing after eight years

Avondale Estates Business COVID-19 Food

Dan Whisenhunt Feb 4, 2021
The storefront of Good Karma Coffee House in Avondale Estates advertises its gluten-free baked goods. Photo by: Dena Mellick
Avondale Estates, GA– Good Karma Coffee House in Avondale Estates is closing at the end of this month.

The company made the announcement on Feb. 4 in a Facebook post.

“Unfortunately, because rent on our property has recently raised and the pandemic shifted our business operations, Good Karma Coffee House will be closing at the end of the month,” the company said. “We will miss you all and look forward to serving you the next few weeks. Until then keep an eye on our Instagram and Facebook accounts for any new updates.”

Good Karma, located at 31 North Avondale Plaza, opened in 2012.

Sharonda Frazier says she was inspired to start a dedicated gluten and allergy-free coffee shop because of her own gluten intolerance and after learning her daughter had problems consuming dairy. Frazier opened the gluten-free Good Karma Coffee House in Avondale Estates in June 2012. All the coffee shop’s baked goods are free of gluten, dairy, nuts and soy, and many are also egg-free and vegan.

Frazier says it took some trial and error to create recipes that don’t include wheat flour, dairy, or eggs. “The first thing I got was the waffle and then the next thing was the muffin.”

Frazier says eventually some customers asked for the gluten-free baked goods to also be vegan, which led to more experimentation. Frazier estimates about half of her customers are concerned about allergies, while the other half just want a good cup of coffee.

FILE PHOTO: Good Karma Coffee House owner Sharonda Frazier accepts a business special recognition award. Photo and caption provided by the city of Avondale Estates.

Writer Dena Mellick contributed to this story. 

