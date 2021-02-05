In response to records request, DeKalb County Schools provides COVID-19 data showing 696 cases

Share









DeKalb County, GA — The Tucker Observer and Decaturish.com received COVID-19 data from DeKalb County School District after filing a records request for this information.

The district also published this information on its website. Schools have been conducted virtually since March, but there have been instances of staff and student exposures in the county school district.

According to the district, 462 staffers, 144 students and 90 central office employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since July 2020. The data does not include case summary reports indicating how the cases were discovered or whether there was in-school transmission of the virus. The district also released a list of 28 buildings within the district that have been cleaned and disinfected.

Unlike other districts, DeKalb County Schools hasn’t been providing regular reports on its cases even as it has been laying the groundwork for students to return. Teachers returned to the buildings on Feb. 3.

To see the full story on the Tucker Observer, including the data released by the district, click here.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.