LifeLine Animal Project offering $14 pet adoptions

Atlanta, GA – LifeLine Animal Project’s Bachelor in Pawradise adoption promotion is running now through February 14, a press release announces.

All pets living in LifeLine Animal Project foster homes may be adopted for only $14, including the pet’s spay/neuter, microchip and vaccinations. The promotion applies to pets living in foster homes from all LifeLine shelters, including DeKalb County Animal Services, Fulton County Animal Services and the LifeLine Community Animal Center.

There are hundreds of pets to choose from, and the majority are already housebroken and know some basic commands. Additionally, adopting a pet from a foster home means you can avoid the animal shelters and stay safe.

To view the foster pets available for the Bachelor in Pawradise $14 adoption promotion, please visit LifeLineAnimal.org/adopt-a-foster.

Here’s some more information about the LifeLine Animal project:

A nonprofit founded in 2002, LifeLine Animal Project provides lifesaving solutions to end the euthanasia of healthy and treatable animals in county shelters. LifeLine manages DeKalb and Fulton County Animal Services, where it has sustained lifesaving rates above 90%, and operates two high-volume spay and neuter clinics. LifeLine’s Community Animal Center features an adoption center and a full-service, low-cost veterinary clinic to help make pet care accessible to all. LifeLine provides services to over 40,000 animals annually and has performed 140,000 free and low-cost spay/neuter surgeries to date, including 40,000 spays or neuters for stray/feral cats through its Community Cat program, metro Atlanta’s first and largest trap-neuter-return assistance program. LifeLine’s community outreach initiatives improve the quality of life for pets and people in the Atlanta area. For more information, please visit LifeLineAnimal.org or follow LifeLine on Facebook and Twitter.

