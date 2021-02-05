LOADING

Type to search

LifeLine Animal Project offering $14 pet adoptions

Decatur Metro ATL

LifeLine Animal Project offering $14 pet adoptions

Decaturish.com Feb 5, 2021
Photo provided by LifeLine
Share

Atlanta, GA  – LifeLine Animal Project’s Bachelor in Pawradise adoption promotion is running now through February 14, a press release announces.

All pets living in LifeLine Animal Project foster homes may be adopted for only $14, including the pet’s spay/neuter, microchip and vaccinations. The promotion applies to pets living in foster homes from all LifeLine shelters, including DeKalb County Animal Services, Fulton County Animal Services and the LifeLine Community Animal Center.

There are hundreds of pets to choose from, and the majority are already housebroken and know some basic commands. Additionally, adopting a pet from a foster home means you can avoid the animal shelters and stay safe.

To view the foster pets available for the Bachelor in Pawradise $14 adoption promotion, please visit LifeLineAnimal.org/adopt-a-foster.

Here’s some more information about the LifeLine Animal project:

A nonprofit founded in 2002, LifeLine Animal Project provides lifesaving solutions to end the euthanasia of healthy and treatable animals in county shelters. LifeLine manages DeKalb and Fulton County Animal Services, where it has sustained lifesaving rates above 90%, and operates two high-volume spay and neuter clinics. LifeLine’s Community Animal Center features an adoption center and a full-service, low-cost veterinary clinic to help make pet care accessible to all. LifeLine provides services to over 40,000 animals annually and has performed 140,000 free and low-cost spay/neuter surgeries to date, including 40,000 spays or neuters for stray/feral cats through its Community Cat program, metro Atlanta’s first and largest trap-neuter-return assistance program. LifeLine’s community outreach initiatives improve the quality of life for pets and people in the Atlanta area.  For more information, please visit LifeLineAnimal.org or follow LifeLine on Facebook and Twitter.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus