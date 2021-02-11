Love in the time of pandemic: Valentine’s Day options for the socially distanced

Share









By Sara Amis, contributor

Decatur, GA — My husband and I used to go out every single week. Friday was date night, and sacrosanct, because both of us were often busy and our schedules didn’t necessarily match up. We found it necessary to reserve time every week to spend together and defend it valiantly.

Well, that’s not an issue anymore. We both work from home and frequently are attending different Zoom meetings at the same time in different rooms of the house. Other times we are both sitting on the living room sofa with our laptops while our beagle, Myrtle, tries to interfere with both of us equally. What I am saying is that we spend plenty of time together. The word “underfoot” comes to mind. I still like him, though.

And because of the pandemic, we don’t dine out. We have eaten exactly one meal at a restaurant together since last March, out on Grindhouse Killer Burgers’ patio. On the other hand, we have ordered a lot of takeout. I bet you have, too.

Having made it this far, we’re not giving up now. But with Valentine’s Day looming on the horizon, how can you make it special and not just another night on the sofa with food in boxes and the dog? Here are a few suggestions:

Brick Store Pub is offering a prime rib dinner for two that you can preorder for pickup on Feb 13 and heat up at home, for $80. They are also offering a “Trappist Pack” of Belgian beer which can be picked up on Feb 13 or 14.

Leon’s Full Service has their regular menu and a selection of Valentine’s Day cocktails for two to go.

Café Alsace is normally closed on Sundays, but will be open on February 14 with a preset menu available for pickup that includes beef tenderloin, grouper, rabbit leg, or beetroot spaetzle entrées. $60 per person or $140 for two with Veuve de Vernay sparkling wine included.

The Deer and the Dove will have their regular takeout menu plus a few tasty extras, to include miso cured black cod, sea scallops with Jonah crab, and dark chocolate ganache with candied hazelnuts.

Parker’s on Ponce has a “Valentine’s Day at Home” special for $100 per person, that includes choice of shrimp cocktail or beef Wellington appetizer, lobster bisque or pear and blue cheese salad, and choice of seared Ahi tuna, Prime Ribeye, or a 6 oz. filet with poached lobster blood orange buerre blanc.

Further afield and less pricey, Tucker Brewing Company will have brunch all weekend as well as their regular menu available for takeout.

In Tucker, Blue Ribbon Grill’s new owners, Eric and Jennifer Greene, are planning a special Valentine’s Day 2021 for their customers. From 11am-3pm, Blue Ribbon’s weekly Sunday brunch will be available. The brunch features items like Crabcake Benedict and Shrimp & Grits. Drink specials include Bloody Marys, Mimosas, and Screwdrivers for $1.99/regular and $3.29/Tall. There will be two dinner specials: steak and lobster and pecan trout. The dessert special will be strawberry shortcake using cream cheese pound-cake and mascarpone whipped cream. The featured drink is Love Potion, made with vodka, peach schnapps, and grapefruit juice for $7.50.

If you’ve made it through this year of claustrophobia and panic and still like each other, your love is well worth celebrating. Bring your food home, put on some music, light a candle. Wear fancy clothes and eat off the good china. Look forward to telling this story to your grandchildren, when you get old.

