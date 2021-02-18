Low-income seniors in greater Decatur set to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Share









Greater Decatur, GA – Residents of a 68-unit low-income apartment community in greater Decatur will receive COVID-19 vaccines on Friday, Feb. 19.

The vaccines are being administered as part of the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-term Care Program on February 19, 2 p.m., a press release announced.

The AHEPA One Senior Apartments are located at 2025 Ludovie Lane, Decatur, GA 30033. Employees of the apartment complex also will be vaccinated. The vaccines are being administered as part of the administered as part of the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-term Care Program.

“The vaccine is to be celebrated, and we appreciate the federal government for making affordable elderly housing communities a priority in the initial phase of distribution,” AMC President and CEO Steve Beck said. “We have collaborated with these pharmacies to ensure we are prepared properly for the distribution of the vaccine in our communities, based upon Georgia’s order of prioritization, to help protect one of our nation’s most vulnerable populations and to limit the virus’s spread.”

He added, “Covid fatigue is real. I am proud of our personnel who ensured our residents continued to have safe access to the vital supportive services they need to live independently during this pandemic. It is a testament to their training and experience in the field.”

AHEPA, the apartment community’s sponsoring organization, was founded in Atlanta in 1922.

“AHEPA is a service organization of Greek Americans and philhellenes that has always sought to give back to the community since its founding in Atlanta in 1922,” AHEPA National Housing Corporation President Carl Hollister said. “As volunteers serving on our local housing boards, AHEPA members are proud to be doing their part to help care for our nation’s vulnerable seniors.”

The Pharmacy Partnership for Long-term Care Program is a public-private partnership between the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Walgreens, CVS, and Managed Health Care Associates, Inc., that will provide end-to-end management of the vaccination process. As participants in the program, affordable senior housing providers such as AMC are coordinating with these pharmacies to bring vaccine distribution directly to residents and personnel on-site and at no cost to the housing community.

AHEPA Senior Apartments communities offer very low-income seniors over the age of 62 residential apartment-home living with voluntary supportive services they may need to continue to live independently as they age. The services may include meal services, case management, transportation assistance, public benefits programs enrollment assistance, fitness and wellness programs, housekeeping assistance, and health services.

