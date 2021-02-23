Nationwide volunteers gather to lay COVID-19 memorials

Share









Avondale Estates, GA — The Floral Heart Project, a COVID-19 Memorial effort, will lay floral hearts in cities and towns across the US in conjunction with a National Day of Mourning effort. It has organized a national mobilization of volunteers to recognize our mounting COVID-19 deaths.

Supported at a national level by 1-800-Flowers.com and BloomStudios, the project has partnered local florists, COVID-19 loss families and volunteers to lay hearts in cities and towns throughout the United States.

Local florist, Jessica Neese, is part of this movement and will be adding her flower art installation on the Atlanta Beltline. She lives in Avondale Estates and owns In Bloom, a landscape/micro flower farm in Scottdale.

While the project is non-partisan, the effort on March 1st is aligned with Marked by COVID’s work to create a National Day of Mourning. To date, over 50 mayors from around the United States have supported their resolution. The Floral Heart Project supports efforts that are actively focused on creating memorials now and permanent memorials in the future.

More details are below:

– What: The Floral Heart Project will lay floral hearts locally as part of COVID-19 memorial effort

– Where: Atlanta Beltline at the North Ave Bridge

– When: Monday, March 1, 2020

– Why: The Floral Heart Project was started by artist Kristina Libby in an effort to help the community create spaces for public grieving and to share support for people suffering during the pandemic. The project began in April and has scaled since then with the partnership of 1-800-Flowers.com in the fall and BloomStudios beginning in December. To find out more information about nationwide laying, please visit https://www.floralheartproject.com/covid-national-day-of-mourning.

– Local contact: Jessica Neese, Field & Flower by In Bloom, 404.234.6639, fieldandflower@inbloomlandscaping.com

