LOADING

Type to search

New website allows Georgians to preregister for COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 Metro ATL

New website allows Georgians to preregister for COVID-19 vaccine

Dan Whisenhunt Feb 18, 2021
DeKalb County Board of Health Bid Officer Paul Spadafora was one of the first frontline workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the T. O. Vinson Health Center Auditorium on Winn Way in Decatur on Dec. 31, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Share

Atlanta, GA — A new website created by the state of Georgia will allow people to preregister for their COVID-19 vaccinations.

The website is called Myvaccinegeorgia.com. Registration currently is only available for people in Phase 1A+ of the state’s vaccination campaign. However, the website allows people who aren’t currently eligible for a vaccine to sign up to receive updates about when they will be able to receive one.

Currently, vaccines are available to:

– People age 65 and older and their caregivers

– Residents and staff of long-term care facilities

– Healthcare personnel

– Police officers, firefighters, EMS personnel and 911 dispatchers

To visit the state’s new website, click here.

On Feb. 18, Gov. Brian Kemp also announced four new mass vaccination sites in Bibb, Dougherty, Fulton, and Habersham counties. Operations begin on Feb. 22 and the sites “are strategically located near minority to communities.” The goal is to give 22,000 vaccines per week.

“These four sites are an important next step in our continued vaccination efforts to protect our most vulnerable and at-risk Georgians,” Kemp said in a press release. “By strategically locating these sites near historically underserved communities, we will ensure more Georgians have access to the life-saving vaccine. These mass vaccination locations will be able to scale up quickly from the initial 22,000 doses per week capacity once the state is provided more supply from the federal government.”

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus