New website allows Georgians to preregister for COVID-19 vaccine

Atlanta, GA — A new website created by the state of Georgia will allow people to preregister for their COVID-19 vaccinations.

The website is called Myvaccinegeorgia.com. Registration currently is only available for people in Phase 1A+ of the state’s vaccination campaign. However, the website allows people who aren’t currently eligible for a vaccine to sign up to receive updates about when they will be able to receive one.

Currently, vaccines are available to:

– People age 65 and older and their caregivers

– Residents and staff of long-term care facilities

– Healthcare personnel

– Police officers, firefighters, EMS personnel and 911 dispatchers

To visit the state’s new website, click here.

On Feb. 18, Gov. Brian Kemp also announced four new mass vaccination sites in Bibb, Dougherty, Fulton, and Habersham counties. Operations begin on Feb. 22 and the sites “are strategically located near minority to communities.” The goal is to give 22,000 vaccines per week.

“These four sites are an important next step in our continued vaccination efforts to protect our most vulnerable and at-risk Georgians,” Kemp said in a press release. “By strategically locating these sites near historically underserved communities, we will ensure more Georgians have access to the life-saving vaccine. These mass vaccination locations will be able to scale up quickly from the initial 22,000 doses per week capacity once the state is provided more supply from the federal government.”

