One COVID-19 case reported at Toomer Elementary following APS reopening

Share









Atlanta, GA– Toomer Elementary in Kirkwood is one of several schools that have reported a positive COVID-19 case since in-person learning resumed for pre-k through second grade students on Jan. 25.

A report provided by Atlanta Public Schools for the week ending Jan. 29 shows that one employee has tested positive, but the report indicates there have been no additional exposures. The report notes that “the investigation is still in progress” regarding the case at that school.

Seth Coleman, a spokesperson for APS, said there will be instances where a staff member tests positive but no one else is exposed.

“First of all, they’re in their classrooms and everyone else is adhering to safety protocols, wearing a mask, using hand sanitizer and hand wipes,” Coleman said. “Just because one person has it, it doesn’t mean you have an outbreak all over the entire school.”

Grades three through five will return Feb. 8 while grades six through 12 will return on Feb. 16, APS announced.

There’s also been one student case and 14 exposures at Drew Secondary school, which is part of Drew Charter School.

To see the APS COVID-19 reporting site, click here.

In related news, Atlanta Public Schools on Jan. 25 announced a plan to conduct COVID-19 surveillance testing in schools.

“APS is leading the way in educating students in the safest way possible by being the first PreK-12 school district in the state of Georgia to offer COVID-19 Surveillance Testing in schools and buildings, which has been recognized as one of the surest ways to create a safe environment,” the district announced in a press release. “This weekly testing will allow the District to be proactive and identify the presence of the COVID-19 virus, even in individuals who may be asymptomatic.”

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.