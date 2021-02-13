(PHOTOS) City of Decatur hosts ice skating on the Square

By Dean Hesse, contributor
Decatur, GA — For the first time ever the city of Decatur brought ice skating to the downtown Square just in time for Valentine’s Day weekend.
They put up a tent to keep out the rain and put COVID precautions in place to make it safe. Decatur’s Special Events Coordinator Jacqueline Moore said, “We wanted to do something to get people outside. We hope people enjoy themselves.” The skating surface is a synthetic ice according to the installer Seth McLaughlin.
Skater Colleen Fendley said on Feb. 12, “There’s not a lot of things you can do during a pandemic. We got outside and got some exercise. I like it.”
As of Feb. 12, tickets were still available for Saturday the 13
th but Moore said Valentine’s Day is sold out. Admission is $15 for one hour and includes skates. Children 3 and under are free. Purchase tickets at visitdecaturgeorgia.com/visit/page/skate-square-decatur.
Kairi Sterrett, 8, ice skates on the Decatur Square Feb. 12. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Zoe Fogel, 3, takes a break from skating on the Decatur Square Feb. 12. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sadie Rodriguez offers encouragement to Zoe Fogel, 3, during Skate on the Square in Decatur on Feb. 12. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Volunteers Debbie Moore and David Hanna (hands on right) sanitized and handed out skates during Skate on the Square in Decatur on Feb. 12. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Julie Wordeman helps daughter Lucia, 9, with her skates during Skate on the Square in Decatur on Feb. 12. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Raleigh Rhodes, 5, works her way around the rink during Skate on the Square in Decatur on Feb. 12. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The bust of the city’s namesake, Commodore Stephen Decatur seems to be watching the fun during Skate on the Square in Decatur on Feb. 12. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Skaters take to the rink during Skate on the Square in Decatur on Feb. 12. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sophie Levine-Tsang, 12, laces up her skates before hitting the rink during Skate on the Square in Decatur on Feb. 12. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Andrew Steczo, 6, takes a breather during Skate on the Square in Decatur on Feb. 12. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Chris and Lisa Collins give daughter Laney, 8, a helping hand during Skate on the Square in Decatur on Feb. 12. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Adam Wilson and daughter Della, 7, team up during Skate on the Square in Decatur on Feb. 12. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Juniper Evans, 5, looks up at her father John Evans during Skate on the Square in Decatur on Feb. 12. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Juniper Evans, 5, skates solo during Skate on the Square in Decatur on Feb. 12. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Raquel Wilson helps daughter Della, 7, get her skates off during Skate on the Square in Decatur on Feb. 12. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jack Evans, 10, gets in some ice time during Skate on the Square in Decatur on Feb. 12. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sophie Levine-Tsang, 12, and Ellie Benson, 12, skate together during Skate on the Square in Decatur on Feb. 12. Photo by Dean Hesse.
