(PHOTOS) City of Decatur hosts ice skating on the Square

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decatur, GA — For the first time ever the city of Decatur brought ice skating to the downtown Square just in time for Valentine’s Day weekend.

They put up a tent to keep out the rain and put COVID precautions in place to make it safe. Decatur’s Special Events Coordinator Jacqueline Moore said, “We wanted to do something to get people outside. We hope people enjoy themselves.” The skating surface is a synthetic ice according to the installer Seth McLaughlin.

Skater Colleen Fendley said on Feb. 12, “There’s not a lot of things you can do during a pandemic. We got outside and got some exercise. I like it.”

As of Feb. 12, tickets were still available for Saturday the 13th but Moore said Valentine’s Day is sold out. Admission is $15 for one hour and includes skates. Children 3 and under are free. Purchase tickets at visitdecaturgeorgia.com/visit/page/skate-square-decatur.

