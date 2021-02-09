Pine Street Market reports theft of extra large Big Green Egg

Share









Avondale Estates, GA — Pine Street Market, a local butchery, this week reported the theft of one of its most prized possessions: an extra-large Big Green Egg grill.

The market is located at 4 Pine Street in Avondale Estates. The company announced the theft in a Facebook post.

“We love our small community of Avondale Estates and know, just like everywhere, things happen,” the post says. “If anyone knows what might have happened to our XL Big Green Egg, please send us a DM.”

A Big Green Egg is a ceramic kamado-style charcoal grill that’s popular with barbecue aficionados.

“The Big Green Egg has spent over 40 years mastering the recipe for the best, most versatile, fuel efficient and easy to use kamado-style grill across the globe,” the company’s website says. “The EGG offers more cooking options than all other conventional cookers combined. With an EGG there is simply no need for a separate grill, smoker, pizza oven or rotisserie device…the EGG does all of this and more…to perfection!”

Owner Rusty Bowers said employees arrived at the market on Sunday and saw that the security chain and Big Green Egg were gone.

“There were drag marks from the front door to the curb where you could tell someone had muscled the Big Green Egg out of our front yard,” Bowers said. “It was probably still warm when it was stolen as our staff had been cooking on it earlier Saturday.”

Bowers said the grill is an essential part of the Pine Street Market business.

“Since forming a strong relationship with Big Green Egg in 2013 I have traveled the country from Portland, OR to Nantucket, St. Paul, MN, and San Francisco spreading the word of GA Grown Food and the love of the Big Green Egg,” he said. “This is the second Egg they have donated to Pine Street Market (the last one we gifted to the welders at Mann Mechanical, our neighbors who have helped us over the years). We use it throughout the week to smoke spareribs, BBQ bacon ends, drumsticks, and pork chops for our retail store, even featuring the Egg in our butchering classes.”

It’s also a useful advertisement for the business, Bowers said.

“The Big Green Egg in our front yard acts as a billboard, a part of the Pine Street Market identity, helping us present a ‘value add’ for our customers to have ready-to-eat, take home dinners, prepared in a way that enhances the flavors of humanely raised meats,” he said.

