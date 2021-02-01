Police search for armed robbery suspect results in temporary lockdown of nearby schools

Share









This story has been updated.

Decatur, GA — A police search for an armed robbery suspect on Monday, Feb. 1, resulted in a temporary lockdown of the Friends School of Atlanta and Columbia Theological Seminary campuses.

Police have apprehended the suspect, according to alerts sent out by one of the two schools.

It’s unclear which agency was involved in the search, though Decatur Police did alert the nearby schools, according to emails shown to Decaturish. A message sent to the Decatur Police Department was not immediately returned.

Here are the alerts sent to the Columbia Theological Seminary community:

CAMPUS SAFETY ALERT | Hunt for Armed Robbery Suspect Underway Area police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who was last seen in the 600 block of Kirk road. The suspect is now on foot and K9’s are searching the area. Please remain inside your home until further notice. UPDATE at 9:48 a.m. Law enforcement has apprehended the person suspected of armed robbery. You may resume normal activity. If you have additional information regarding this incident, please contact local authorities.