Police search for armed robbery suspect results in temporary lockdown of nearby schools

This story has been updated.
Decatur, GA — A police search for an armed robbery suspect on Monday, Feb. 1, resulted in a temporary lockdown of the Friends School of Atlanta and Columbia Theological Seminary campuses.
Police have apprehended the suspect, according to alerts sent out by one of the two schools.
It’s unclear which agency was involved in the search, though Decatur Police did alert the nearby schools, according to emails shown to Decaturish. A message sent to the Decatur Police Department was not immediately returned.
Here are the alerts sent to the Columbia Theological Seminary community:
CAMPUS SAFETY ALERT | Hunt for Armed Robbery Suspect Underway
Area police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who was last seen in the 600 block of Kirk road. The suspect is now on foot and K9’s are searching the area. Please remain inside your home until further notice.
UPDATE at 9:48 a.m. Law enforcement has apprehended the person suspected of armed robbery. You may resume normal activity. If you have additional information regarding this incident, please contact local authorities.
Here are the alerts sent to the Friends School community:
The Friends School of Atlanta was notified by the Decatur Police Department at 8:40 a.m. Monday., February 1, of a disturbance on Kirk Road in Decatur and instructed the school to secure the building while law enforcement secured the area. All people on campus are able to move about the buildings but may not leave (or enter) buildngs on campus until notified by Decatur Police Department that it is safe to do so. We will update you as necessary.
The Friends School community also has received the “all clear” from Decatur Police.
The City of Decatur Police Department has provided additional information about the incident:
On Monday, February 1, 2021 at approximately 8:23 am, Decatur Police assisted the DeKalb County Police Department in a vehicle pursuit that ended in the 600 block of Kirk Road. The driver of the suspect vehicle was being pursued for an armed robbery that just occurred in the City of Atlanta. The driver of the vehicle fled on foot once the vehicle was stopped on Kirk Road and a search was initiated. The suspect was located by a Decatur officer within the 2700 block of Midway Road where he was arrested without incident. All charges in the case are being handled by the DeKalb County and Atlanta Police Departments. Out of an abundance of caution, public and private schools in the area were placed on lockdown.
