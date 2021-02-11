Reminder: Section of Kirk Road to be closed February 15-19

Share









Decatur, GA – This is a reminder: Kirk Road, between Avery Street and South Candler Street, will be closed to through-traffic from 6 a.m., Monday, Feb. 15, to Friday, Feb. 19, to facilitate the installation of a sewer liner at 329 Kirk Road, a press release says.

Road closure and detour signs will be placed in the area during the road closure period advising motorists of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions.

Questions regarding this road closure should be addressed to Jamarcus Babers, associate project manager, IPR Southeast, at 470-602-0645.

The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management services more than 5,000 miles of water and wastewater pipes in the county system, according to the county.

The county says the department operates the Scott Candler Treatment Plant, Pole Bridge Advanced Wastewater Treatment Plant, Snapfinger Advanced Wastewater Treatment Plant and the John A. Walker Memorial Pumping Station.

For more information about the Watershed Management department, click here.

