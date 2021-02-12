Renfroe parents creating yearbook announce last chance for eighth grade recognition ads

Share









Decatur, GA — Parents Laura Witte and Amanda Lockhart have stepped up to create a yearbook for Renfroe Middle School students this year after the school canceled it.

Renfroe Middle has been all virtual since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March. To support the costs of producing the yearbook, Witte and Lockhart are inviting parents to buy eighth grade recognition ads for their students. The deadline to buy an ad is Monday, Feb. 15.

“I’m sure that some of you are aware the Yearbook was canceled this year,” Witte said in an email that went out to parents. “In an effort to help our wonderful Renfroe faculty and staff as well as provide a historical record of an incredibly challenging year, Amanda Lockhart and I are taking on the yearbook for this year. The time sensitive deadline is for the eighth grade recognition ads. The ads were originally due by tomorrow by midnight, but we got them extended until Monday thanks to our reps at Jostens. Please get your ads ordered along with your yearbooks by following the links below, you should have already received an email from Jostens.

“We would love some assistance in getting the word out to those who may not be as proficient in technology. We want all students included in the Yearbook if possible, and we always welcome other parents to help. Also, The eighth grade recognition ads are what drives the yearbook costs down. We know that this has been a challenging year, and a yearbook may not seem important. The students I’ve spoken to have shared that yearbooks mean that students can see their friends and remember this year and how it changed them and the world around them. It might bring a bit of normalcy and excitement to those feeling stuck in the monotony of the virtual world. So please buy a yearbook for sixth, seventh and eighth graders and get your 8th grade recognition ads ordered by Monday. Thank you to everyone at Renfroe for all you do! If you’d like to help Amanda and I please contact Laura Witte at laura@truthandlending.com. Thanks!”

To purchase your recognition ad, click here.

