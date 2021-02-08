Section of Laredo Drive to be closed Feb. 10-12

Share









Decatur, GA – Laredo Drive, between East Ponce de Leon Avenue and North Clarendon Avenue, will be closed to through-traffic from 6 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 10, to 9 p.m., Friday, Feb. 12, for a CSX surfacing project in Decatur, a press release says.

Road closure and detour signs will be placed in the area during the road closure period advising motorists of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions.

Questions regarding this road closure should be addressed to Ray Porter with Benchmark Consulting Inc., at 864-809-4378.

Here are some other street closures of note occurring in DeKalb County this week …

– Church Street, between East Ponce de Leon Avenue and Erskine Road, will be closed to through-traffic from 6 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 9, to 9 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 11, for a CSX surfacing project in Clarkston, Ga.

– Kelton Drive, between East Ponce de Leon Avenue and Stonegate Industrial Boulevard, will be closed to through-traffic from 6 a.m., Monday, Feb. 8, to 9 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 9, for a CSX surfacing project in Stone Mountain.

– North Clarendon Avenue, between Church Street and East Ponce de Leon Avenue, will be closed to through-traffic from 6 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 10 to 9 p.m., Friday, Feb. 12, for a CSX surfacing project in Scottdale.

-Rays Road, between East Ponce de Leon Avenue and Central Drive, will be closed to through-traffic from 6 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 9, to 9 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 11, for a CSX surfacing project in Clarkston.

