DeKalb County Seeks Members for Audit Oversight Committee

Special promotional content provided by DeKalb County Government.

DeKalb County Government is seeking interested County residents to fill a vacancy on a 5-member Audit Oversight Committee, in a volunteer capacity, as required by House Bill 599 of the Georgia General Assembly.

The role of the Audit Oversight Committee is to function independently in conducting performance and financial-related audits for all departments, offices, agencies, and programs of the County. The objective is to ensure County programs are effectively achieving the purpose for which they were authorized and funded.

Individuals must meet the following requirements:

– Reside in DeKalb County

– Possess expertise in conducting performance audits

– Have a minimum of:

Five years of experience and be certified in one of following

– Public accountant

– Internal or performance auditor

– Management accountant, or

Ten years of other relevant professional experience

Board terms are five years.

Resumes and cover letters will be accepted through March 12, 2021, via email at AOCRecruiting@dekalbcountyga.gov.