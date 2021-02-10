Stan Watson, Angela Moore headed to runoff in House District 90 race

Share









DeKalb County, GA — The special election to fill the vacant House District 90 seat is headed to a runoff featuring former county commissioner Stan Watson and Angela Moore, a public relations specialist.

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, 3,006 people cast their ballot in the Feb. 9 election to fill the seat of former state Rep. Pam Stephenson, whose daughter used a power of attorney to announce her mother’s resignation in September due to Stephenson’s personal health issues. HD 90 includes parts of DeKalb, Henry and Rockdale Counties. The runoff election will be held on March 9.

Watson received 847 votes, drawing 28.18 percent of all votes cast. Moore received 510 votes, drawing 16.97 percent of the vote.

Here are the results provided by the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office:

Watson served for 10 years in the Legislature, and is a former head of the Legislative Black Caucus and the DeKalb delegation. He previously served as a DeKalb County Commissioner and was implicated in federal corruption investigations. After resigning from office, Watson pleaded guilty to a charge of theft by conversion for stealing $3,000 meant to cover the cost of government trips.

Moore in 2015 was disqualified from running State Senate District 43 office because she didn’t live in the district, according to The Rockdale Citizen.

Writer George Chidi contributed to this story.

