Synchronicity Theatre will perform ‘Mirandy and Brother Wind’ in March

Atlanta, GA – Synchronicity Theatre’s production of “Mirandy and Brother Wind” will run March 12 – April 4, 2021, a press release says. This family musical adaptation of the popular children’s book about a young girl determined to capture the best partner for the junior cakewalk jubilee, is suitable for ages three and up, and can be experienced “In the Theatre” or “On the Screen.”

Individual tickets for ‘”In the Theatre” performances are $25 (plus taxes and fees), and “On the Screen” tickets are $10 (plus taxes and fees). For tickets or more information, please visit synchrotheatre.com or call 404-484-8636.

Here’s the premise:

Springtime has arrived in South Carolina and 10 year-old Mirandy is preparing for her town’s big cakewalk. After a bitter loss to her rival, Orlinda, the year before, Mirandy is determined to do whatever it takes to win the coveted first place prize. When Mirandy learns about the legend of Brother Wind, she decides to capture the playful spirit to serve as her dancing partner in the cakewalk — and celebrate what it truly means to be free.

The cast includes Atlanta-based actors Dionna D. Davis (Mirandy), Adam Washington (Brother Wind/Mr. Jessup), Drieka Lloyd (Orlinda), David Wells (Monroe), Terry Henry (Grandmama Beasley), Jarius Cliett (Ezell), Loren Bray (Ma Dear/Poinsettia), and Greg Hunter (Understudy).

Mirandy and Brother Wind is directed by Taryn Carmona, with music direction by John-Michael d’Haviland, and choreography by Kimmee Gee. Set design is by Gabby Stephenson, sound design is by Jeremiah Davison, props design is by Amber Brown, technical design is by Ethan Weathersbee, costume design is by L. Nyrobi Moss, and lighting design is by Toni Sterling.

For those who are comfortable attending live theatre, the intimate, socially-distanced salon performances will follow strict COVID-19 safety protocols for audiences and artists. This season, the popular “PJs and Play” with cookies and milk will not be offered, but there will be a “Virtual Viewing Party” on March 20, 2021 at 7:30 p.m., that gives audiences an opportunity to watch the play with friends and family, and “meet the cast” after the show.

For this production, Synchronicity Theatre will partner with Hands In!, an organization based in Athens, GA that produces and interprets original artistic works in American Sign Language (ASL). All “On the Screen” ticket holders will receive links to two recorded versions of the performance – one with interpreters and one without – in their ticket confirmations.

This year, digital versions of all work will be produced in partnership with Felipe Barral and IGNI Productions. The new hybrid live-actor, in theatre, on-screen aesthetic will embrace the beauty of both mediums, while making performances available to audiences at home.

Two weeks before every production, the Synchronicity Theatre Box Office Staff will notify ticket holders if “In the Theatre” performances will be canceled. This decision will be made if the COVID-19 test positivity rate’s 7-day average is higher than 8% in the metro-Atlanta area as determined by the Georgia Department of Health’s daily COVID-19 status report. Audiences will also be informed if there are any changes that will be made to programming.

All “In the Theatre” ticket confirmations for the 2020-2021 season will include a link to digitally stream the performance, and can be exchanged for “In the Theatre” tickets to another 2020-2021 show.

Synchronicity Theatre is located at 1545 Peachtree St NE #102, Atlanta, GA 30309.

