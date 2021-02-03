LOADING

Type to search

(POSTPONED) The Decaturish Twitch Show breaks down the GameStop stock controversy

Decatur Twitch

(POSTPONED) The Decaturish Twitch Show breaks down the GameStop stock controversy

Dan Whisenhunt Feb 3, 2021
Share

Editor’s note: Tonight’s episode had to be postponed due to problems with internet services provided by Comcast and XFinity. The show will be rescheduled as soon as the problems are resolved. 

Decatur, GA — People following the news who aren’t playing the stock market, are probably curious.

What is the GameStop stock controversy about, exactly?

Our panel for the Feb. 3 Decaturish Twitch show will help you break down and understand how Reddit scared the wheelers and dealers on Wall Street.

Tonight’s panelists are:

– Trey Bliss, a financial advisor

– Annalise Kaylor, a photographer and individual stock trader

– George Chidi, a Decaturish contributor

– John Parris, an IT professional with a degree in finance

The show broadcasts at 6 p.m. To watch the Feb. 3 episode click here.

Be sure to tune in to the show and if you want to ask questions, create an account and give us a follow on Twitch by clicking here. (To create an account, click the purple “sign up” button in the upper right-hand corner of the Twitch website.)

People interested in viewing past episodes should subscribe to the Decaturish Youtube channel. To see the Youtube channel, click here.

We’ll see you on Feb. 3 at 6 p.m.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus