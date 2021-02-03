(POSTPONED) The Decaturish Twitch Show breaks down the GameStop stock controversy
Editor’s note: Tonight’s episode had to be postponed due to problems with internet services provided by Comcast and XFinity. The show will be rescheduled as soon as the problems are resolved.
Decatur, GA — People following the news who aren’t playing the stock market, are probably curious.
What is the GameStop stock controversy about, exactly?
Our panel for the Feb. 3 Decaturish Twitch show will help you break down and understand how Reddit scared the wheelers and dealers on Wall Street.
Tonight’s panelists are:
– Trey Bliss, a financial advisor
– Annalise Kaylor, a photographer and individual stock trader
– George Chidi, a Decaturish contributor
– John Parris, an IT professional with a degree in finance
The show broadcasts at 6 p.m. To watch the Feb. 3 episode click here.
