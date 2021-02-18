Tucker Observer: Clarkston candidates attend forum; environmental groups sue over land swap deal

Share









Clarskton, GA — The three Clarkston City Council candidates running in the special election joined Decaturish for a virtual forum on the Feb. 17 Decaturish Twitch Show. Each candidate had time to inform voters about why they are running for the seat, issues important to them, and talk about local issues.

Dean Moore, Mark Perkins and Shana “Tiny” McAllister are running to fill the remainder of Y.T. Bell’s term as she stepped down to run for mayor. The term will expire on Dec. 31. The special election will take place on Tuesday, March 16 and early voting begins on Monday, February 22.

To watch the forum, click here. To find early voting information, click here. To look up your polling place, click here.

The candidates discussed various issues including their opinion of city services, working with the refugee community and affordable housing among other topics.

To read our coverage of the forum, click here.

DeKalb County, GA — Environmental groups have filed a lawsuit to stop a land swap deal in South DeKalb County.

The closing of the deal was announced on Feb. 5.

Blackhall Studios is swapping 53 acres of its land on Constitution Road for 40 acres of Intrenchment Creek Park, which abuts Constitution Lakes. DeKalb County Commissioners approved the deal in October.

South River Watershed Alliance and the South River Forest Coalition are the lead plaintiffs, along with Margaret Brady, Allen Doyle, Joel Finegold, and Joseph Peery, members of both groups.

To read the full story, click here.

Tucker, GA — Since 1985 the Blue Ribbon Grill has been a long standing restaurant in Tucker. A place where people go for good food and get to know their neighbors.

“Everybody says this is the ‘Cheers’ bar of Tucker,” owner Jennifer Greene said. “It’s like where everybody knows your name.”

Greene and her husband, Eric, have been the owners since Feb. 1 and are looking forward to keeping the restaurant going.

The pair, who are new to the restaurant industry, wanted to open their own restaurant but those plans were hampered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To read the full story, click here.

Decatur, GA — DeKalb County Government continues to fight COVID-19 food insecurity during a monthly food distribution event scheduled for this weekend, a press release says.

On Saturday, Feb. 20, the county will host four drive-through food distribution events during which 3,500 DeKalb residents will receive one 20-pound box of fruit and vegetables and a 10-pound package of chicken hindquarters.

Beginning at 10 a.m., the COVID-19 Care Baskets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, at four locations.

To read the full story, click here.

Decatur, GA – Approximately 5,000 tenants and landlords have applied for financial help since the DeKalb Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition program opened Friday, Feb. 12, a press release announced.

According to Javoyne Hicks, DeKalb County Clerk of State and Magistrate Courts, the program had received approximately 34,000 website visits and 7,300 emails.

“This program is unique because it not only protects renters from eviction, it helps landlords who are receiving less income due to the pandemic to stay in business,” said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond.”

To read the full story, click here.

Tucker, GA — Tucker City Councilmember Bill Rosenfeld unexpectedly passed away in January, leaving a vacancy on the city council.

But an election to elect a new member to the District 1, Post 2 seat may be months away, according to a spokesperson for the city. Rosenfeld had won reelection to his second term in November 2019.

Matt Holmes, a spokesperson for the city said “it is still uncertain” when the city might hold a special election for the vacant city council seat.

To read the full story, click here.

Stone Mountain, GA — The city of Stone Mountain is laying the groundwork to bring back the popular Color Vibe 5K chalk race and fundraiser.

Last year’s event was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

City officials are in talks with Color Vibe about potentially hosting the race on June 12, according to Visitor’s Center manager Kim Cumbie.

“Everything is very tentative, but we did want to try to get something in play in the event that we can have the Color Vibe again this year,” she said during a Stone Mountain City Council work session on Tuesday, Feb. 16. “We wanted to be prepared for it.”

To read the full story, click here

Tucker, GA — The community will have a chance to weigh in on plans to create 80 town homes on property at 2245 Northlake Parkway in Tucker. The meeting will be held on Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. via Zoom and via phone. To read the full story, click here. DeKalb County, GA — On Feb. 25, from 6p.m. to 7:30 p.m. the team developing the DeKalb County Public Schools Comprehensive Master Plan will be providing an overview of the planning process, how you can participate, and what to expect in the months ahead, a press release says. Questions for the team can be submitted in advance at this email address: CMP@dekalbschoolsga.org The meeting can be accessed using the link below: http://bit.ly/3qA9gvP To read the full story, click here.

