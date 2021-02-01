Tucker Observer news: Bill Rosenfeld remembered, Tucker Restaurant Week planned

LOADING

Food Tucker

Dan Whisenhunt Feb 1, 2021
Tucker City Councilmember Bill Rosenfeld passed away Friday evening. Photo provided by the city of Tucker.
Tucker, GA — Here are some of the latest stories from the Tucker Observer, Decaturish.com’s new community news website covering Tucker, Stone Mountain and Clarkston.

People in town often talk about The Tucker Way. It’s the genteel manner in which neighbors greet each other; the excited chit-chat at the start of a packed City Council meeting; the generosity extended to strangers. A community builder, a businessman and friend, Tucker City Councilmember William “Bill” Corey Rosenfeld, Sr. personified The Tucker Way.

Rosenfeld, 77, died recently from a previously undetected medical condition after a tough battle with COVID-19.

He was born in Virginia Beach, Va., and attended Guilford College. As a young adult, he landed in Jacksonville, N.C., first as a guitar player in a rock band and later as a music promoter. North Carolina is also where he began his career as a paramedic, which he continued upon moving to metro Atlanta.

For the full story, click here.

-The city of Tucker is starting a new tradition to boost the profile of its restaurants.

The inaugural Tucker Restaurant Week will take place Feb. 24 through Feb. 28 and more than a dozen businesses are expected to participate, according to a press release. Discover DeKalb and the City’s Convention and Visitor’s Bureau are organizing the event.

For the full story, click here.

– A former sergeant with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has been sentenced for his role in a credit card scheme.

“Claude Goines has been sentenced to prison for running a fake credit card and ID lab,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. “Goines operated a carding lab where he manufactured fraudulent credit cards and driver’s licenses while he was on a work release program related to an earlier fraud conviction.”

For the full story, click here.

