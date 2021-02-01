Tucker Observer news: Bill Rosenfeld remembered, Tucker Restaurant Week planned

Share









Tucker, GA — Here are some of the latest stories from the Tucker Observer, Decaturish.com’s new community news website covering Tucker, Stone Mountain and Clarkston.

— People in town often talk about The Tucker Way. It’s the genteel manner in which neighbors greet each other; the excited chit-chat at the start of a packed City Council meeting; the generosity extended to strangers. A community builder, a businessman and friend, Tucker City Councilmember William “Bill” Corey Rosenfeld, Sr. personified The Tucker Way.

Rosenfeld, 77, died recently from a previously undetected medical condition after a tough battle with COVID-19.

He was born in Virginia Beach, Va., and attended Guilford College. As a young adult, he landed in Jacksonville, N.C., first as a guitar player in a rock band and later as a music promoter. North Carolina is also where he began his career as a paramedic, which he continued upon moving to metro Atlanta.

-The city of Tucker is starting a new tradition to boost the profile of its restaurants.

The inaugural Tucker Restaurant Week will take place Feb. 24 through Feb. 28 and more than a dozen businesses are expected to participate, according to a press release. Discover DeKalb and the City’s Convention and Visitor’s Bureau are organizing the event.

– A former sergeant with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has been sentenced for his role in a credit card scheme.

“Claude Goines has been sentenced to prison for running a fake credit card and ID lab,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. “Goines operated a carding lab where he manufactured fraudulent credit cards and driver’s licenses while he was on a work release program related to an earlier fraud conviction.”

