Tucker Observer news: Tucker plays pickleball, Stone Mountain moving to in-person meetings

Tucker, GA — Here’s a quick look at the latest stories from the Tucker Observer, a new website created by Decaturish.com.

Tucker, GA – Tucker Parks and Recreation held its 2021 Winter Pickleball Championship matches at the Tucker Rec Center on Feb. 2.

Demetrius and Karla Blagininn defeated father and son duo David Ollar and David Ollar in the recreation league finals and in the advanced finals defending champions Rose Caudle and Heather Jaeger defeated the unbeaten top seed team of Kristy Kind and Tom Trippany.

Recreation Leader Joe Stewart described pickleball as a combination of tennis, badminton and Ping-Pong. It’s played with paddles and a whiffle ball on a badminton sized court with a modified tennis net and can be played doubles or singles. Registration for spring outdoor leagues starting up in March is open now.

Clarkston, GA – The Clarkston City Council, at its Feb. 2 regular meeting, approved a proclamation for Black History Month, gave the housing committee direction to make policy regarding affordable housing solutions, and decided not to move forward with a request for COVID-19 funding.

Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) requested funding from the city and DeKalb County Board of Health to perform COVID-19 testing and possibly administer the vaccines.

The city previously provided $80,000 in CARES Act money to CORE for testing in November and December 2020. Those funds expired on Dec. 15 and the city decided not to provide more money at this time.

CORE committed to funding the month of January with a demobilization date of Feb. 1 in the absence of further funding, Jonathan Golden, Georgia area manager for CORE, wrote in the request.

Stone Mountain, GA — The Stone Mountain City Council on Tuesday unanimously voted to spend $492,000 on repairs to Sexton Drive. Mayor Patricia Wheeler also announced plans to return to in-person meetings in March.

The council accepted the $492,000 bid for the Sexton Drive repair project presented by Multiplex LLC, a Duluth-based general contractor. The project includes roadway repairs, removing existing storm drain pipes, installing new pipes and a storm inlet structure, and installing new curbs, a retaining wall and concrete swales.

“This is one that’s very important,” Wheeler said.

“It’s been an ongoing issue that probably wouldn’t have gotten accomplished outside the implementation of SPLOST,” added City Manager ChaQuias Thornton.

Clarkston, GA – President Joe Biden has moved quickly with signing executive orders during his first weeks in the Oval Office. On Jan. 20, after the inauguration ceremony Biden signed 17 executive orders, memorandums and proclamations.

These actions were aimed to undo former President Donald Trump’s policies on the coronavirus pandemic, immigration, climate change, racial and LGBT equality, the economy and government accountability, according to the New York Times.

One executive order strengthened the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program which protects immigrants brought to the United States as children from deportation. Trump sought for years to end DACA. The order also calls on Congress to pass legislation providing permanent status and a path to citizenship for those immigrants, the New York Times reported.

DeKalb County, GA — Four local road closures are planned this month in DeKalb County that will affect residents in Clarkston, Stone Mountain and Scottdale.

