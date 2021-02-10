Tucker Observer: Tucker Parks renamed, Clarkston special election date set

Share









Here’s a quick look at the latest stories from the Tucker Observer, a new website created by Decaturish.com.

Tucker, GA — From new COVID-19 statistics to urban camping in Tucker, City Council covered a wide range of issues in the month’s first meeting.

Mayor Frank Auman presented new data on the pandemic with a reminder to wear a masks, social distance and practice good hygiene. Auman reported 1.1 million vaccines have been administered in Georgia as of Feb. 7. He said 8.6 percent of the population has received one shot, and 2 percent is fully vaccinated.

“I’m hopeful. It’s certainly been a relief over the last month to watch those numbers go down on cases, death rates and hospitalization,” Auman said.

Auman proposed and council unanimously approved the renaming of two parks in Smoke Rise neighborhood in honor of Tucker residents Bill Rosenfeld and Bill Probst. Smoke Rise Bath and Racquet is now named Rosenfeld Park after original City Council member Rosenfeld, who died last month. Smoke Rise Park has 10 acres of natural landscape and trails. It is now Probst Park, named for the visionary of Smoke Rise.

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections (DeKalb VRE) has finalized details for the special election to fill a vacant Clarkston City Council seat, previously held by Yterenickia “YT” Bell, a press release says. Advance voting begins Feb. 22 and concludes March 12.

Election Day is March 16.

The candidates in this eleciton are:

– Mark W. Perkins, nonprofit consultant

– Dean Moore, campus engineer

– Shana “Tiny” McAllister, small business owner

Tucker, GA — Resident experts on homelessness and food insecurity showed up to Tucker’s City Council meeting on Feb. 8, voicing strong concern over a proposed ban on urban camping.

The City Council presented the urban camping ordinance at a work session in November 2020, then held a first read in January which garnered no public comment. Last night, time ran out for the large number of residents who came to speak in opposition.

A motion by Councilmember Noelle Monferdini to table the ordinance until March 22 was split in a 3-3 vote. In favor of deferral were council members Monferdini, Pat Soltys and Matt Robbins while Mayor Frank Auman, and council members Anne Lerner and Michelle Penkava were against it.

The second read of an ordinance to curb urban camping on public property was ultimately pushed to the City Council’s next work session on Feb. 22.

DeKalb County, GA – DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond on Feb. 9 announced receipt of a $21 million grant from the Federal Emergency Rental Assistance program , a press release says.

CEO Thurmond convened a Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition comprised of public and nonprofit partners. The coalition will provide financial relief to DeKalb renters threatened by eviction and landlords facing revenue losses—both due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic is exacerbating a housing crisis for thousands of DeKalb families and landlords,” Thurmond said in the press release. “More and more families are facing immediate loss of a place to live. Landlords are losing significant rental income. With the support of the Board of Commissioners, the county court system and key nonprofits, we can give DeKalb residents and landlords a fighting chance against the financial of this insidious virus.”

DeKalb County, GA – DeKalb County leaders are again teaming up to combat hunger for families in need, a press release announced. The 12th Annual “Yes, We Can- AGAIN!” Food Drive to benefit the Atlanta Community Food Bank, is going virtual this year with a Valentine’s Day kickoff.

Donations to the Food Bank typically decline after the holiday season, but food insecurity is a year-long need, particularly in the face of a pandemic which has strained supply and resources.

According to the agency’s COVID-19 related statistics, the Food Bank has seen a 300% increase in inquiries from people seeking food assistance, while in DeKalb County, food distributions have increased 55% over last year. The Food Bank works with 139 DeKalb Agencies which distributed 15,324,996 pounds of food in 2020, cumulatively.

DeKalb County, GA – DeKalb Cooperative Extension has opened its ninth Annual Plant Sale and will be accepting orders from Feb. 8 through March 31, a press release says.

The one-day pick-up is Saturday, April 10, at the DeKalb Cooperative Extension Office.

Due to the pandemic, all orders will be handled either by mail or phone call, and order pick-up will be done contact-free.

Several varieties are available to choose from including azaleas, hydrangeas, drift roses, muscadines, blackberries and many more.

DeKalb, GA – In observance of Presidents Day on Monday, Feb. 15, sanitation service for residential customers will run one day late as follows:

– Monday, Feb. 15 – Presidents Day observed. No sanitation service.

– Tuesday, Feb. 16 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Monday, Feb. 15, will be serviced on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

– Wednesday, Feb. 17 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Tuesday, Feb. 16, will be serviced on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

– Thursday, Feb. 18 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Wednesday, Feb. 17, will be serviced on Thursday, Feb. 18.

– Friday, Feb. 19 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Thursday, Feb. 18, will be serviced on Friday, Feb. 19.

