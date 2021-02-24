Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience coming to Kirkwood’s Pullman Yard

Atlanta, GA — You may have heard about the painter, Vincent van Gogh. He loved color and he let it show.

Now his work will be on display in Kirkwood as part of The Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, which will make it’s North American debut this May. Kirkwood’s Pullman Yard will be the first stop, according to a press release.

“The 360-degree, immersive digital art experience, brought to life by European entertainment producer, Exhibition Hub and presented by Atlanta-based Immersive Hub, allows visitors to take an awe-inspiring journey into the incomparable universe of Vincent van Gogh, one of history’s foremost artistic geniuses,” the announcement says.

According to the press release, 65,000 tickets have been sold already. Here’s the full announcement about the event, which begins on May 19.

ATLANTA, GA (February 24, 2021)—It’s a secret no more. Atlanta’s historic Pullman Yards has been selected as the host venue for Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience as it makes its North American Debut on May 19th.

The 360-degree, immersive digital art experience, brought to life by European entertainment producer, Exhibition Hub and presented by Atlanta-based Immersive Hub, allows visitors to take an awe-inspiring journey into the incomparable universe of Vincent van Gogh, one of history’s foremost artistic geniuses.

Thanks to digital projection technology, visitors can explore the life of Van Gogh, his work, and his secrets like never before. Through cutting-edge 360-degree digital projections, a one-of-a-kind VR experience, and a uniquely atmospheric light and sound spectacular, the family-friendly, COVID-safe, two-story, 20,000-square-foot experience is sure to delight visitors of all ages.

More than 65,000 tickets have already been sold for the Atlanta opening. Due to high demand for tickets, producers are currently adding additional time slots for visitors to enjoy the experience.

“It’s only fitting that one of Atlanta’s most historic landmarks be chosen to host the works of one of history’s greatest artists,” said Mario Iacampo, CEO of Exhibition Hub. “We wanted a beautiful, yet meaningful canvas for Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience. We have found it in Pullman Yards.”

Work is already underway to prepare the cathedral-like Building 1 at Pullman Yards and its surrounding grounds for this unprecedented art and entertainment experience.

Visitors to Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will be required to wear face masks at all times and must adhere to strict anti-COVID transmission protocols as outlined by the CDC. Hand sanitizer stations will be available to visitors on-site.

“Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience perfectly aligns with our long-term vision for Pullman Yards to be a thriving arts-driven destination,” said Maureen Meulen, co-Founder of Atomic Entertainment. “We’re excited to welcome visitors from across the Southeast to enjoy the rich history of Pullman Yards and to experience first-hand this wonderful digital art installation.”

In 2017, Atomic Entertainment, a film production company based in Los Angeles, made headlines when it was awarded The Pratt Pullman Yard development in Atlanta. The 27-acre historic site is a creative “city within a city” and destined to become one of Atlanta’s top entertainment districts. Atomic Entertainment was founded in 2014 by Adam Rosenfelt and Ms. Meulen. The team has produced films with top-tier, A-list talent including Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Woody Harrelson, Ryan Reynolds, Michael Keaton and Kevin Costner, that have grossed over $1 billion dollars in worldwide revenue to date.

The iconic structure housing Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience has been the backdrop for multiple blockbuster films including Hunger Games, Fast & Furious, Bad Boys and Baby Driver.

Since launching in 2015, Exhibition Hub has produced more than 70 exhibitions and immersive experiences around the world, reaching more than six million visitors. The company curates, produces and distributes a large number of exhibitions across the globe, from South America to China, delivering experiences to wide audiences and adapting its productions to numerous types of unique venues: from museums to exhibition centers, galleries to shopping malls, cathedrals, and historical sites.

Immersive Hub, which is headquartered in Atlanta, has partnered with Exhibition Hub to tour Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience and other shows across North America.

“We’re delighted to bring this world-class experience to our hometown of Atlanta as our city continues its safe reopening.” said John Zaller, President of Immersive Hub. “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is perfect for visitors of all ages, and ideal for families looking to reunite and re-engage with arts and entertainment.”

In association with Immersive Hub, Exhibition Hub has teamed with leading entertainment discovery platform, Fever, best known for its immersive experiences such as Candlelight, The Mad Hatter Gin (& Tea) Party and most recently, the Los Angeles based Stranger Things: The Drive-Into Experience. Fever is currently present in more than 40 cities worldwide and has been operating in Atlanta for more than one year. Its mission is to inspire its users with unique experiences and help businesses with their marketing and media services. Exhibition Hub and Fever have been operating COVID-safe experiences throughout the pandemic ensuring restrictions are adhered to in all markets. The groups’ combined experience in keeping guests safe and entertained during the past year will bode well for visitors to the Atlanta experience.

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is intended for a wide audience, and aimed at informing culture seekers, including families, offering not only a digital immersive experience but also an educational one. Fever, which continues its expansion across the US, has the objective of bringing cultural experiences to the masses, enabling its users to constantly discover new experiences, Fever’s CMO Fran Hein says, “we aim to democratize culture.”

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will run from May 19th through the end of 2021.

Ticket prices will range from $19.10 for Children and $32.20 for Adults. Follow Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience on Facebook and Instagram and for more information visit https://vangoghexpo.com/atlanta/