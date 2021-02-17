LOADING

Weather-related supply disruptions force rescheduling of more COVID-19 vaccine appointments

COVID-19

Weather-related supply disruptions force rescheduling of more COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Dan Whisenhunt Feb 17, 2021
DeKalb County Board of Health R.N. Sheila Alexander examines a syringe of COVID-19 vaccine she has drawn up to administer to a frontline worker at the T. O. Vinson Health Center Auditorium on Winn Way in Decatur on Dec. 31, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County, GA — For the second time this week, winter weather has disrupted supply chains and forced the DeKalb County Board of Health to reschedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

Here’s the full announcement from the DeKalb County Board of Health:

DECATUR, Ga. – COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to the DeKalb County Board of Health for this week are delayed due to the winter weather systems impacting a major portion of the United States, and are being held until they can safely get through the supply chain.

As a result of this delay, second dose Moderna vaccinations, scheduled for Thursday at our vaccination sites in Doraville and Stonecrest, will need to be rescheduled. Individuals with appointments are being contacted via email and phone regarding this situation and will be informed of their new appointment date once it becomes available.

Additionally, due to staff orientation for the pending move to the Doraville MARTA station vaccination site, the BrandsMart USA vaccination site will begin operations on Thursday at 12:30 p.m.

For more information and answers to frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-357-0169.

The second doses of the vaccines can be administered up to six weeks after the first dose. The weather has impacted COVID-19 vaccinations throughout the state of Georgia.

