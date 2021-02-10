Weekly Georgia COVID-19 update: 780,494 confirmed cases, 13,599 deaths

Share









Atlanta, GA — The state of Georgia as of Feb. 10 has 780,494 cases and 13,599 confirmed deaths.

A week ago, Feb. 3, there were 759,228 cases, 12,907 deaths statewide.

As of Feb. 10, there are 52,543 hospitalizations, 8,684 ICU admissions, 170,412 antigen positive cases and 1,822 probable deaths. In DeKalb County, there are 49,007 confirmed cases and 672 deaths. Last Wednesday there were 47,530 cases and 625 deaths in DeKalb County. In Fulton County there are 70,860 cases and 959 deaths. Last Wednesday there were 69,079 confirmed cases and 914 deaths in Fulton County.

Feb. 6 was the deadliest COVID-19 day in Georgia so far. Revised statistics show 177 deaths reported that day. There have been 121 deaths a day reported in the last two days. The seven-day moving average is 99.6 deaths per day. On Feb. 6, the average was 108.3 deaths per day.

In DeKalb County there have been 386 cases per 100,000 people over the last two weeks. That’s lower than the 425 per 100,000 people reported in DeKalb County on Feb. 7.

The positivity rate is the percentage of positive results per tests given and in DeKalb County that number is going down. The DeKalb’s average positivity rate for the last two weeks is 8.6 percent, down from 9 percent reported on Feb. 7.

Fulton County is reporting an average of 404 cases per 100,000 people over the last two weeks. On Feb. 7, that number was 457 per 100,000 people. The positivity rate is also dropping in Fulton County. On Feb. 7, the positivity rate was 9 percent. On Feb. 10, it was 8.4 percent.

Here are the COVID-19 cases being reported in City Schools of Decatur:

Cumulative Case Counts:

Location Record Count Talley Street Maintenance Facility 1 Frasier Center 1 Oakhurst 1 Renfroe 1 Westchester 2 FAVE 2 RMS 3 Glennwood 3 Clairemont 3 Wilson Center 4 Winnona Park 5 ECLC 6 DHS 8 Talley 9 DHS (extracurricular) 11

Cumulative quarantine counts:

Location Quarantined Count Talley Street Maintenance Facility 6 RMS 6 Renfroe 6 Glennwood 12 FAVE 14 Frasier Center 15 Wilson Center 17 DHS 22 Winnona Park 25 Clairemont 40 ECLC 42 Oakhurst 1 Westchester 35 Talley 86 DHS (extracurricular) 99

To see the district’s COVID-19 dashboard and summaries of all cases, click here.

Here’s the weekly COVID-19 case report for Atlanta Public Schools:

To see the COVID-19 case report for DeKalb County Schools as of Feb. 3, click here.

The DeKalb County Board of Health is offering COVID-19 testing. To sign up for a test, click here.

Some drugstores such as CVS or Walgreens also offer COVID-19 testing but have varied waiting and result times and particular qualifications for each site. You may also be able to get tested at your doctor’s office.

The state of Georgia has a coronavirus hotline.

According to the Department of Public Health, “If you believe that you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to the novel coronavirus, please contact your primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Please do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or health care facility. Hotline: (844) 442-2681.”

Coronavirus symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure and include:

– Fever

– Cough

– Shortness of breath

The CDC says the following symptoms require emergency medical attention:

– Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

– Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

– New confusion or inability to arouse

– Bluish lips or face

Here are the recommendations on coronavirus prevention from the DeKalb County Board of Health:

– Maintain at least 6 feet of distance from others.

– Wear a mask in public.

– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

– Stay home when you are sick.

– Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

For more information from the Centers for Disease Control, click here.

