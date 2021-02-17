Weekly Georgia COVID-19 update: 796,547 confirmed cases, 14,254 deaths

Share









Atlanta, GA — The state of Georgia as of Feb. 17 has 796,547 cases and 14,254 confirmed deaths.

Here are the weekly statistics since Feb. 3, 2021 Week of Feb. 10: 780,494 cases and 13,599 confirmed deaths. Week of Feb 3: 759,228 cases, 12,907 deaths

As of Feb. 17, there are 53,880 hospitalizations, 8,838 ICU admissions, 176,700 antigen positive cases and 2,019 probable deaths.

In DeKalb County there have been 50,088 cases and 707 deaths. In Fulton County, there have been 72,293 cases and 999 deaths.

Feb. 12 was the deadliest COVID-19 day in Georgia so far. There were 187 deaths recorded that day. That surpassed the record set on Feb. 6, when the state recorded 177 deaths. Feb. 16 also saw 180 deaths. The state reported 78 deaths on Feb. 17. The current seven-day moving average of deaths is 94.7 deaths per day. One week ago, on Feb. 10, the seven-day moving average of deaths was 99.1.

In DeKalb County the current two-week average of cases per 100,00 people is 307. Last Wednesday, it was 386 cases per 100,000 people, and the week before that, Feb. 3, the average was 504 cases per 100,000 people.

The positivity rate is the percentage of positive results per tests given and in DeKalb County that number is going down. DeKalb County’s average positivity rate for the last two weeks as of Feb. 17 is 7.4 percent. On Feb. 10, it was 8.3 percent and on Feb. 3 it was10.1 percent.

Fulton County is reporting an average of 307 cases per 100,000 people over the last two weeks as of Feb. 17. On Feb. 10, that number was 402 per 100,000 people and on Feb. 3 it was 527 per 100,000 people. The positivity rate is also dropping in Fulton County. On Feb. 17, the two-week average positivity rate was 7.3 percent. On Feb. 10, it was 8 percent and on Feb. 3, it was 9.8 percent.

The state of Georgia has administered 1.5 million vaccines as of Feb. 17. In DeKalb County, 89,776 vaccines have been administered. In Fulton County, 216,555 vaccines have been administered.

Here are the COVID-19 cases being reported in City Schools of Decatur:

Cumulative Case Counts as of Feb. 11:

Location Record Count Talley Street Maintenance Facility 1 Frasier Center 1 Oakhurst 1 Westchester 2 FAVE 2 Glennwood 3 Clairemont 3 Wilson Center 4 RMS 5 Winnona Park 5 ECLC 6 DHS 8 Talley 9 DHS (extracurricular) 11

Cumulative quarantine counts as of Feb. 11:

Location Quarantined Count Talley Street Maintenance Facility 6 Wilson Center 17 Frasier Center 15 DHS (extracurricular) 99 RMS 18 ECLC 42 Winnona Park 25 Westchester 35 Glennwood 12 DHS 22 FAVE 14 Talley 86 Oakhurst 1 Clairemont 40

To see the district’s COVID-19 dashboard and summaries of all cases, click here.

Here’s the weekly COVID-19 case report for Atlanta Public Schools as of Feb. 12:

To see the COVID-19 case report for DeKalb County Schools as of Feb. 11, click here.

The DeKalb County Board of Health is offering COVID-19 testing. To sign up for a test, click here.

Some drugstores such as CVS or Walgreens also offer COVID-19 testing but have varied waiting and result times and particular qualifications for each site. You may also be able to get tested at your doctor’s office.

The state of Georgia has a coronavirus hotline.

According to the Department of Public Health, “If you believe that you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to the novel coronavirus, please contact your primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Please do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or health care facility. Hotline: (844) 442-2681.”

Coronavirus symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure and include:

– Fever

– Cough

– Shortness of breath

The CDC says the following symptoms require emergency medical attention:

– Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

– Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

– New confusion or inability to arouse

– Bluish lips or face

Here are the recommendations on coronavirus prevention from the DeKalb County Board of Health:

– Maintain at least 6 feet of distance from others.

– Wear a mask in public.

– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

– Stay home when you are sick.

– Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

For more information from the Centers for Disease Control, click here.

