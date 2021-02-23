Winter weather in other parts of the country continues to delay vaccinations in DeKalb County

Share









DeKalb County, GA — Some DeKalb County residents will have to wait a little longer for the second dose of their COVID-19 vaccine.

Winter weather in other parts of the country have caused repeated delays of the second dose due of the vaccine to supply change disruptions. The Board of Health announced that appointments for today, Feb. 23, will need to be rescheduled.

Here’s the full announcement:

Board of Health Rescheduling Tuesday Second Dose Moderna Appointments Due to Weather Related Shipment Delays DECATUR, Ga. – COVID-19 vaccine deliveries delays to DeKalb County Board of Health continue, due to the impacts of winter weather systems throughout a major portion of the United States. As a result of this delay, second dose Moderna vaccinations, scheduled for Tuesday at our vaccination sites in Doraville and Stonecrest, will need to be rescheduled. Individuals with appointments are being contacted via email and phone regarding this situation and will be informed of their new appointment date once vaccine becomes available. Alternatively, for Georgians that have not received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, there is now the option of pre-registering for the COVID-19 vaccine at myvaccinegeorgia.com. Even if individuals are not yet eligible, they can sign up and receive updates about eligibility. Vaccine appointments secured through this website will be administered by the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) at the Delta Flight Museum, located near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. For more information and answers to frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-357-0169.

