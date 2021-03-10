Apartment fire reported across the street from Glennwood Elementary in Decatur

Share









This story has been updated.

Decatur, GA — Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at an apartment complex on East Ponce de Leon.

In an email, Decatur Fire Chief Toni Washington said, “We have a fire at 449 E Ponce de Leon. It’s a twelve unit apartment building. Fire was contained to two units. No injuries.”

The scene is just across the street from Glennwood Elementary. The Decatur Fire Department did not immediately return a message seeking comment. An alert that went out to residents said the fire is “contained.”

In a Facebook post, the Decatur Police Department said, “East Ponce de Leon Avenue is currently shutdown between Commerce Drive and Sycamore Place due to a structure fire. Use an alternate route.”

East Ponce reopened as of 10:17 a.m. according to Decaturish photographer Dean Hesse.

Deputy Chief Vera Morrison briefed the media at the scene:

Here are additional photos from the scene taken by Dean Hesse:

