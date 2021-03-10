LOADING

Apartment fire reported across the street from Glennwood Elementary in Decatur

Crime and public safety Decatur

Dan Whisenhunt Mar 10, 2021
Decatur Fire Department officials said they believe the apartment fire at 449 E. Ponce de Leon Avenue on March 10, 2021 originated in the basement. Photo by Dean Hesse.
This story has been updated. 

Decatur, GA — Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at an apartment complex on East Ponce de Leon.

In an email, Decatur Fire Chief Toni Washington said, “We have a fire at 449 E Ponce de Leon.  It’s a twelve unit apartment building. Fire was contained to two units. No injuries.”

The scene is just across the street from Glennwood Elementary. The Decatur Fire Department did not immediately return a message seeking comment. An alert that went out to residents said the fire is “contained.”

In a Facebook post, the Decatur Police Department said, “East Ponce de Leon Avenue is currently shutdown between Commerce Drive and Sycamore Place due to a structure fire. Use an alternate route.”

East Ponce reopened as of 10:17 a.m. according to Decaturish photographer Dean Hesse.

Deputy Chief Vera Morrison briefed the media at the scene:

Here are additional photos from the scene taken by Dean Hesse:

Neighbors Liz Block and her son Theo, 2, watch as city of Decatur firefighters wrap up operations following an apartment fire at 449 E. Ponce de Leon Avenue on March 10, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.

A city of Decatur firefighter rolls up hose following an apartment fire at 449 E. Ponce de Leon Avenue on Friday morning March 10, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Breathing apparatuses line the sidewalk in front of 449 E. Ponce de Leon Avenue as they wrap up operations following a fire on the morning of March 10, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Decatur firefighter Sebastian Pean rolls hose following an apartment fire at 449 E. Ponce de Leon Avenue on Friday morning March 10, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.

City of Decatur firefighters re-load supply hose following an apartment fire at 449 E. Ponce de Leon Avenue on Friday morning March 10, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Decatur Fire Department officials said they believe the apartment fire at 449 E. Ponce de Leon Avenue on March 10, 2021 originated in the basement. Photo by Dean Hesse.

City of Decatur Fire Department Assistant Chief Ninetta Violante investigates the fire scene at 449 E. Ponce de Leon Avenue on the morning of March 10, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Fire line tape is wrapped around 449 E. Ponce de Leon Avenue in Decatur following a fire at the location on the morning of March 10, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Resident Brian Dunlap stands outside of 449 E. Ponce de Leon Avenue in Decatur on the morning of March 10, 2021. Dunlap said he was awakened by the sound of smoke alarms around 6:58 a.m. “I smelled something that smelled like fire but a little rubber burning as well. I rolled out of bed and came out of my apartment. There was smoke collecting on the second floor, I’m on the first floor. I just kind of jumped out and came out here.” Dunlap said he was told by fire officials his apartment was one of the few that survived unscathed. Photo by Dean Hesse.

City of Decatur firefighters wrap up after battling an apartment fire at 449 E. Ponce de Leon Avenue across from Glennwood Elementary School on the morning of March 10, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.

