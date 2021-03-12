Atlanta Science Festival features new signature events for 2021

Share









Atlanta, GA — Atlanta Science Festival (ASF), the city’s premier celebration of all things science, launches this Saturday, March 13 and runs through Saturday, March 27, a press release says. The 2021 edition, a virtual/in-person hybrid featuring more than 80 events, features a trio of new signature events.

“We created these three events —Atlanta 40, Discovery Walks, and City Science Quest— especially for this year’s Festival,” says Meisa Salaita, executive co-director and co-founder of Atlanta Science Festival. “These events take the scientific fun fans have come to expect, and make it safe, interactive, and accessible for participants of all ages.”

For information on how to attend the Science Festival, click here.

The Atlanta Science Festival 2021 signature events are:

Atlanta 40

Re-introduce yourself to 40 species that are central to the identity of Atlanta in this conservation challenge! This includes everything from loblolly pine trees to spotted salamanders. Sign up to play, and you’ll get to learn about the different species with videos featuring experts and luminaries, including Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Powers; Trees Atlanta docent LaQuesa Gaillard; Ricky McKinnie from the five-time Grammy Award-winning group Blind Boys

of Alabama; and the internationally acclaimed singing clown Puddles Pity Party. Participants receive a micro-conservation task for each species. Complete each of the 40 tasks for prizes.

Time/Date: 9 a.m. March 13-9 p.m. March 27

Cost: Free

Location: Virtual

Discovery Walks

Science is all around us, often hidden in everyday places – where we live, where we play, and where we walk. On four guided Discovery Walks, you will uncover some of this secret science on family-friendly 2 to 4-mile routes with 10 intriguing science stops. Pick up a free Discovery Walk map, and take your family on a COVID-friendly science adventure through some of the coolest neighborhoods and parks in Atlanta. All walks are self guided. Map handout will be contactless and handled only by masked volunteers.

Cascade Springs Discovery Walk

Times/Dates: 10 a.m.-Noon March 13; 1-3 p.m. March 14

Cost: Free

Location: 2852 Cascade Road S.W., Atlanta.

Decatur Discovery Walk

Times/Dates: 10 a.m.-Noon March 13; 1-3 p.m. March 14

Cost: Free

Location: 125 West Trinity Place, Decatur

Beltline and Piedmont Park Discovery Walk

Times/Dates: 10 a.m.-Noon March 20; 1-3 p.m. March 21

Cost: Free

Location: 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. N.E., Atlanta

Sweet Auburn Discovery Walk

Times/Dates: 10 a.m.-Noon March 20; 1-3 p.m. March 21

Cost: Free

Location: 423 John Wesley Dobbs Ave. N.E., Atlanta

City Science Quest

Gather your wits and mobile devices, for your quest awaits. Uncover Atlanta’s innovations, discoveries, and STEM careers by completing missions from the comfort of your own home in this app-based scavenger hunt. Compete against other curious kids and adults as you submit photos, videos, and text evidence to earn points for completing missions. Prizes will be awarded! Registration gives you access to any or all of the three scheduled two-hour sessions; each session will offer new missions! You’ll need a smartphone or tablet, wifi access, and some help may be required from family members. Adults should work together with elementary or middle school kids, but older players should be able to manage on their own.

Times/Dates: 4-6 p.m. March 13; 4-6 p.m. March 21; 9-11 a.m. March 27

Cost: Free

Location: Virtual

“In addition to these signature events, we’re thrilled to have more than 80 events, offering something for everyone,” Salaita explains.

For additional press releases, a full schedule, updates, photos, and more, visit the Press Room at: AtlantaScienceFestival.org/press-room.

